Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July 2023

Independiente Medellin will welcome San Lorenzo to Estadio Atanasio Girardot in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo Preview

The hosts will enter this meeting on the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions. However, their home record isn’t as terrible, with just one loss in their last five games. Independiente Medellin ran an impressive campaign in the Copa Libertadores group stage, finishing third in Group B with two points behind the winners, Internacional.

El Rojo Paisa are in their fifth appearance in the Copa Sudamericana, with a quarterfinal finish as their best record so far. In the first tournament of Categoría Primera A - Colombia's top-flight - Independiente Medellin sit seventh with 29 points, 10 shy of the top spot. Last season they finished second overall.

San Lorenzo narrowly claimed the second spot in Group H in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, besting Chilean side Palestino by a one-goal difference. Both teams were level on eight points at the end of the series. San Lorenzo have won the Copa Sudamericana once in 2002 and also the Copa Libertadores once in 2014.

Los Santos are fighting to maintain their third spot in the Argentine Primera División, with the season set to close on July 30. They have 42 points behind River Plate (54) and Talleres (44). San Lorenzo are meeting independiente for the first time.

Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Independiente Medellin have lost half of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Independiente Medellin have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Independiente Medellin have scored three goals and conceded six in their last five matches.

San Lorenzo have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Independiente Medellin have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while San Lorenzo have won twice and drawn thrice.

Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo Prediction

Diber Cambindo is proving to be Independiente Medellin’s main attacking threat this season. He’s the team’s top scorer in the Colombian top flight with eight goals. Pon scored three goals in the Copa Libertadores.

Gonzalo Maroni and Bareiro are San Lorenzo’s leading lights in attack in the Copa Sudamericana, with two goals each so far.

Independiente Medellin will strive to avoid a fourth defeat in a row, especially in front of their home fans, and we are backing them to pull off a narrow win.

Prediction: Independiente Medellin 2-1 San Lorenzo

Independiente Medellin vs San Lorenzo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Independiente Medellin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Independiente Medellin to score first – Yes

Tip 4: San Lorenzo to score - Yes

