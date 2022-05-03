Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see Independiente Petrolero host Palmeiras at the Estadio Olimpico Patria on Wednesday.

Independiente Petrolero have struggled in their Copa Libertadores debut campaign. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Emelec in their opening game before receiving a 8-1 trouncing from Palmeiras in their second game. They lost 2-1 to Deportivo Tachira in their last game.

The home side sit at the bottom of the group with just one point and a negative goal difference of eight. They will now be looking to pick up their first-ever Copa Libertadores win when they host Palmeiras later this week.

The visitors, on the other hand, have performed brilliantly in the competition so far. They beat Deportivo Tachira 4-0 in their first game and dismantled their midweek hosts in the reverse fixture before beating Emelec 3-1 away from home last time out.

The Brazilian powerhouse sit at the top of the group with nine points from an obtainable nine. They will be targeting victory on Wednesday to confirm playoff football.

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's fixture. Palmeiras won the game 8-1, running riot in the second half after the first half ended level.

Independiente Petrolero Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Palmeiras Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras Team News

Independiente Petrolero

Mijail Aviles received a red card against Deportivo Tachira and has been suspended from this week's clash. Alejandro Bejarano came off injured early in the first half and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alejandro Bejarano

Suspended: Mijail Aviles

Palmeiras

Luan and Jailson are both injured and will not feature for the visitors on Wednesday. Manager Abel Ferreira, however, has a plethora of alternatives and will not be too concerned about that.

Injured: Luan, Jailson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Independiente Petrolero Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alex Arancibia; Francisco Silva, Martin Chiatti, Emerson Velasquez; Diago Gimenez, Joel Berarano, Luis Alberto Acuna, Luis Ali; Jhasmani Campos, Jose Correa, Jonathan Cristaldo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Mayke, Benjamín Kuscevic, Gustavo Gomez, Joaquin Piquerez; Ze Rafael, Danilo; Wesley, Gustavo Scarpa, Gabriel Veron; Rafael Navarro

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras Prediction

Independiente Petrolero's latest result ended an eight-game winless run across all competitions, half of which ended in defeat. They are winless in their last five games on the road and will be looking to end that run this week.

Palmeiras are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last six across all competitions. They dismantled their opponents in their last meeting and should come out on top again this week.

Prediction: Independiente Petrolero 1-3 Palmeiras

