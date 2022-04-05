Independiente Petroleros vs Emelec prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Independiente Petroleros will host Emelec at the Estadio Olimpico Patria in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Universitario in the Bolivian Division Profesional on Friday. They took a two-goal lead in the first half but a second-half fightback from the hosts saw them claw back to snatch a point.

Emelec secured maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over LDU Quito in the Bolivian Liga Pro. Alexis Zapata and Dixon Arroyo scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where they have been placed in Group A alongside Palmeiras, Deportivo Tachira and Emelec.

Independiente Petroleros vs Emelec Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They will each try to secure maximum points to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout round.

Independiente have won two and lost three of their last five matches in all competitions. Emelec also have two wins from their last five matches, with one draw recorded.

Independiente Petrolero form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Emelec form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Independiente Petroleros vs Emelec Team News

Independiente

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Emelec

Gustavo Canto is the only known injury absentee for the hosts, while Marlon Mejia recently underwent surgery.

Defender Anibal Leguizamon and goalkeeper Pedro Ortíz made their returns from injuries in the game against Quito.

Injuries: Marlon Mejia, Gustavo Canto

Suspension: None

Independiente Petroleros vs Emelec Predicted XI

Independiente Petroleros (3-4-3): Alex Arancibia (GK); Tobias Moriceau, Martin Chiatti, Emerson Velasquez; Yesit Martinez, Joel Berarano, Aviles Flores, Alejandro Bejarano; Nixon Folleco, Jose Correa, Luis Vega

Emelec (4-2-3-1): Pedro Ortiz (GK); Angel Gracia, Eddie Guevera, Anibal Leguizamon, Romario Ante; Sebastian Rodriguez, Dixon Arroyo; Rojas Lopez, Mauro Quiroga, Alexis Zapata; Alejandro Cabeza

Independiente Petroleros vs Emelec Prediction

Independiente Petroleros and Emelec are in almost identical form and there is little to separate the two sides on paper. Both sides are attack-minded and likely to each play on the front foot in search of the win.

Although one team could nick all three points, they are likely to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Independiente Petrolero 1-1 Emelec

