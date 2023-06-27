Independiente Santa Fe vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Independiente Santa Fe will host Goias at the Estadio El Campín on Wednesday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have endured mixed results both on the domestic and continental stages this season but remain hopeful of advancing in the Copa Sudamericana. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-0 victory over Universitario featuring goals from Neyder Moreno and former Colombia international Hugo Rodallega.

Goias, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week. They played out a goalless draw against Gimnasia in their last continental outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit atop Group G with nine points from five games. They will confirm a place in the knockout stages with a win on Wednesday while a draw could also suffice provided Universitario fail to win elsewhere.

Independiente Santa Fe vs Goias Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Santa Fe and Goias. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture back in April which ended goalless.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the group so far, with a goal concession tally of just two.

Santa Fe's two continental wins this season have both come on home turf.

Goias have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Six of Los Cardenales' seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

Independiente Santa Fe vs Goias Prediction

Santa Fe's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats but marked just their second win in their last seven games across all competitions. They have, however, won all but one of their last seven home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Goias have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on the road of late but could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Independiente Santa Fe 1-1 Goias

Independiente Santa Fe vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Santa Fe to concede first: YES (The hosts have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven matches)

