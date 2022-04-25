Independiente Valle vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Independiente Valle will welcome Atletico Mineiro to the Estadio Banco Guayaquil for a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Tuesday.

The home side secured maximum points in a 1-0 away victory over Delfin in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro over the weekend. Lorenzo Faravelli's 31st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Atletico Mineiro shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Coritiba on home turf in the Brazilian Serie A. Jefferson Savarino scored a first-half brace to give them a comfortable lead but a second-half fightback from the hosts saw them snatch a point.

The Belo Horizonte outfit willl turn their attention to the continent, where they currently sit joint-top in Group D. They are tied on four points with Independiente Valle, making Tuesday's clash an outright battle for control of the group.

Independiente Valle vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two sides clashed in the Copa Libertadores 2016 group stage. They each won their respective home legs by a one-goal margin.

Independiente del Valle are on a two-game winning streak, having gone three matches without a victory. Mineiro are unbeaten in 16 matches on the bounce, winning 14 matches in this sequence.

Independiente Valle form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Independiente Valle vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Independiente Valle

Alan Minda has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Alan Minda

Suspension: None

Atletico Mineiro

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Brazilians.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Independiente Valle vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Independiente Valle Predicted XI (5-4-1): Wellington Ramirez (GK); Jhoanner Chavez, Luis Vega, Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal, Pedro Perlaza; Junior Sornoza, Lorenzo Faravelli, Cristian Pellerano, Nicolas Previtali; Jaime Ayovi

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guilherme Arana, Diego Godin, Nathan, Mariano; Jair, Allan Allan; Eduardo Vargas, Ignacio Fernandez, Federico Zaracho; Hulk

Independiente Valle vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Atletico Mineiro have been the more consistent side and are slightly favored to emerge victorious. The visitors also have proven players at the highest levels who know what it takes to get the job done.

Independiente Valle have not been at their best in recent weeks but the home support could give them a boost. However, we are backing Mineiro to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Independiente Valle 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

