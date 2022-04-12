Independiente Valle vs Deportes Tolima prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022  

Independiente Valle and Deportes Tolima will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw on home turf against Guayaquil City in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro on Sunday.

They kickstarted their continental campaign with a 2-0 away win over America MG last week. Junior Sornoza and Billy Arce scored in either half to guide their team to the win.

Deportes Tolima fell to a 2-0 defeat to Atletico-MG in their Group D opener. Ignacio Fernandez and Tche Tche scored in either half to inspire the Brazilians to victory.

They returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over Aguilas in the Colombian Primera A. Michael Rangel's first-half strike and Andres Ibarguen's second-half brace guided their side to a comfortable win.

Independiente Valle vs Deportes Tolima Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. Independiente are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning two and drawing two each.

Deportes Talles have won three and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Independiente Talles form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Deportes Tolima form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Independiente Valle vs Deportes Tolima Team News

Independiente Valle

Alan Minda, Beder Caicedo, Jhoanner Chavez and Nicolas Previtali are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Alan Minda, Beder Caicedo, Jhoanner Chavez, Nicolas Previtali

Suspension: None

Deportes Tolima

Juan Pablo Nieto and Anderson Angulo have both been ruled out due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Juan Pablo Nieto, Anderson Angulo

Suspension: None

Independiente Valle vs Deportes Tolima Predicted XI

Independiente Valle Predicted XI (5-4-1): Wellington Ramirez (GK); Jhoanner Chavez, Luis Vega, Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal, Pedro Perlaza; Junior Sornoza, Lorenzo Faravelli, Cristian Pellerano, Nicolas Previtali; Jaime Ayovi

Deportes Tolima Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Dominguez (GK); Junior Hernandez, Eduar Caicedo, Jose Moya, Jonathan Marulanda; Juan Rios, Brayan Rovira; Jeison Lucumi, Daniel Catano, Anderson Plata; Michael Rangel

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Independiente Valle vs Deportes Tolima Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form and there is little to choose from between them.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Independiente Valle 1-1 Deportes Tolima

Edited by Peter P