Independiente Valle vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Independiente Valle will host to Deportivo Tachira in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal on Wednesday. Tachira will look to overturn their one-goal deficit after suffering a 1-0 loss in last week’s first leg.

Indepndiente have maintained their fine form, claiming a 2-1 victory at Orense in round five of the Ecuadorian LigaPro on Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in four games across competitions, claiming three wins and a draw since a 5-0 defeat against Aucas in July. They'll now continue their hunt for a place in the Copa Sudamericana final, leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Tachira failed to arrest their slump last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by Zamora FC in the Venezuelan top flight. They are winless in their last four games across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing twice in that time.

While Deportivo Tachira will look to overturn their first-leg loss, they head into Wednesday on a run of just one win from their last seven away outings, losing four and claiming two draws in that time.

Indepndiente Valle vs Deportivo Tachira Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming in last week’s first leg, which Independiente won.

Independiente Valle Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L.

Deportivo Tachira Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W.

Indepndiente Valle vs Deportivo Tachira Team News

Independiente Valle

The hosts will be without the services of Nicolas Previtali, who has been ruled out through injury. Jaime Ayovi is suspended.

Injured: Nicolas Previtali.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Jaime Ayovi.

Unavailable: None.

Deportivo Tachira

The Venezuelan outfit head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Independiente Valle vs Deportivo Tachira Predicted XIs

Indepndiente Valle (5-3-2): Wellington Ramirez; Matias Fernandez, Mateo Carabajal, Richard Schunke, Luis Segovia, Jhoanner Chavez; Marco Angulo, Lorenzo Faravelli, Fernando Gaibor; Junior Sornoza, Rafael Arace.

Deportivo Tachira (4-2-3-1): Cristopher Varela; Pablo Camacho, Jean Gutierrez, Jesus Quintero, Jose Luis Marrufo; Nelson Hernandez, Robert Garces; Yerson Chacon, Maurice Cova, Robert Hernández; Anthony Uribe.

Independiente Valle vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction

Independiente have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks, losing just once since May. They should pick up where they left of last week and progress to the next round.

Prediction: Independiente Valle 2-1 Deportivo Tachira.

