Independiente Valle vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2023 

Independiente Valle will welcome Flamengo to the Estadio Banco Guayaquil for the first leg of their Recopa Sudamericana on Tuesday (February 22). The two-legged affair is the South American Super Cup between the winners of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

The hosts booked their spot in the Recopa following their 2-0 win over Brazil's Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana final in October 2022. Flamengo, meanwhile, won their third Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 win over Athletico Paranaense in the final in October. Gabriel Barbosa scored the winner in first-half injury time.

The Rubro-Negro come into the Recopa off a 2-0 win at Resende in the Campeonato Carioca. Matheus Goncalves and Andre Luiz scored second-half goals to help the weakened side claim victory. Independiente, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 3-0 win over Aucas in the Ecuadorian Super Cup a fortnight ago.

Independiente Valle vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Flamengo leading 2-1.

Their most recent meeting was in the 2020 Copa Libertadores. They also squared off in the 2020 Recopa Sudamericana, which Flamengo won 5-2 on aggregate.

Flamengo have won four of their last five games across competitions.

Five of Flamengo's last seven competitive games have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring on four occasions.

Their last four meetings have produced at least three goals. However, one side failed to score on three occasions.

Flamengo have scored at least twice in five of their last six games across competitions.

Independiente Valle vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo have been the most consistent South American team in the last few years and will look to win their second Recopa Sudamericana crown. This will be a repeat of the 2020 clash, which Flamengo won.

Meanwhile, the new Ecuadorian Football League season is yet to commence, but Independiente returned to competitive action with a comfortable win in the Super Cup two weeks ago.

Their lack of competitive action could be detrimental to their chances against Flamengo, who could claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Independient Valle 1-2 Flamengo

Independiente Valle vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

