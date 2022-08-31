Independiente Valle vs Melgar prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022 

Ecuadorian side Independiente Valle will welcome Peruvians FBC Melgar to Estadio Banco Guayaquil for the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana semifinal on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Universidad Catolica in league action over the weekend. Ismael Diaz scored a brace to guide his team to the win.

They secured their place in the last four of the Copa Sudamericana with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Deportivo Tachira in the quarterfinal. A 1-0 away win in the first leg was followed by a comfortable 4-1 victory in front of their fans.

FBC Melga claimed a 2-1 home victory over Union San Martin in the Peruvian Liga 1 on Saturday. Jean Archimbaud and Martin Perez' strike inspired them to all three points.

They needed penalties to see off Internacional in the quarterfinal of the Sudamericana. Both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw after 120 minutes, with Melga qualifying with a 3-1 victory in the shootout.

Independiente Valle vs Melgar Head-to-Head

The two sides clashed in Group 5 of the 2016 Copa Libertadores. Del Valle won both legs with an aggregate score of 3-0 en-route to finishing second in the group behind Atletico-MG.

Independiente Valle form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Melgar form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Independiente Valle vs Melgar Team News

Independiente Valle

Nicolas Previtali is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture. Jaime Ayovi has served his suspension for the double booking he received against Tachira.

Injury: Nicolas Previtali

Suspension: None

Independiente del Valle (Desde 🏟️) @IDV_EC , para mantener el equilibrio 🤹‍♀️ hay que seguir en movimiento ‍♂️

Listos La vida es como la, para mantener el equilibrio 🤹‍♀️ hay que seguir en movimiento‍♂️Listos La vida es como la 🚲, para mantener el equilibrio 🤹‍♀️ hay que seguir en movimiento ⚽️🏃‍♂️Listos ✅ https://t.co/4QreaQsjEL

Melgar

Pedro Ibanez and Kenji Cabrera are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Pedro Ibanez, Kenji Cabrera

Suspension: None

Independiente Valle vs Melgar Predicted XI

Independiente Valle Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wellington Preciado (GK); Jhoanner Chavez, Luis Vega, Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal, Matias Cordero; Fernando Gaibor, Lorenzo Faravelli, Marco Angulo; Jonatan Bauman, Junior Sornoza

Melgar Predicted XI (4-5-1): Carlos Caceda (GK); Paolo Lea, Leonel Galeano, Alec Deneumostier, Elias Ramos; Horacio Orzan, Martin Perez, Walter Tandazo, Alexis Arias, Cristian Bordacahar; Bernardo Cuesta

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Independiente Valle vs Melgar Prediction

Independiente del Valle's defeat at the weekend halted a run of seven consecutive wins and a nine-match unbeaten run.

Los Negriazules will want to get back on track to take the driving seat in this tie. However, they will have their work cut out against an in-form Melgar. Nevertheless, we are backing the hosts to emerge triumphant in a close encounter.

Prediction: Independiente Valle 2-1 Melgar

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P