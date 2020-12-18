Independiente vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division Playoffs 2020-21

In the second round of the Argentine Primera Division playoffs, Independiente host Boca Juniors on Sunday night at the Estadio Libertadores de América.

Both clubs failed to kick off the playoffs in the way that they would've wanted. The hosts suffere a 3-2 defeat at Huracan while the reigning champions played out a 1-1 draw against Arsenal de Sarandí at La Bombonera.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

The two Buenos Aires-based outfits have clashed 35 times across all competitions. Fifteen games have ended in a victory for the Azul y Oro while the hosts have eight wins to their name.

A total of 12 encounters in this fixture have ended in a stalemate, including a goalless draw in their last meeting at La Bombonera in January.

Independiente form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Boca Juniors form guide: L-D-D-D-W

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Team News

Independiente won't be able to call upon the services of Lucas Romero, who picked up a leg strain last week. Alan Franco is a doubt but is said to be making good progress in his recovery.

Gastón Togni recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has subsequently gone into self-isolation. Thomas Ortega picked up two yellow cards in just 17 minutes in the first playoff fixture and will be suspended for the game.

Injured: Lucas Romero (leg)

Doubtful: Alan Franco

Suspended: Thomas Ortega

Eduardo Salvio's thigh injury resurfaced in Boca Juniors' last game.

Boca Juniors manager Miguel Ángel Russo will likely be without Eduardo Salvio, who could not complete 90 minutes against Racing in their Libertadores fixture.

Apart from the winger, he has the rest of the squad at his disposal and we can expect him to tweak the formation, having suffered two draws and a loss in their last four games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eduardo Salvio

Suspended: None

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Independiente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sebastián Sosa; Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Alexander Barboza, Lucas Rodríguez; Carlos Benavídez, Pablo Hernández; Lucas González, Federico Martínez, Alan Velasco; Nicolás Messiniti

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada; Julio Buffarini, Gastón Ávila, Carlos Zambrano, Emmanuel Mas; Diego Gonzalez, Leonardo Jara, Mauro Zarate; Sebastian Villa, Edwin Cardona, Gonzalo Maroni

Independiente vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Carlos Tevez can give a strong performance coming on as a substitute in the key fixture.

Boca Juniors have not been very sharp in front of goal in their recent fixtures and have found the back of the net just twice in their last five fixtures. Independiente have scored goals but have conceded even more, with their defence appearing to be unstable.

We expect this to be a tight contest and, given the recent form of the players, the most likely outcome seems to be a goalless draw.

Prediction: Independiente 0-0 Boca Juniors