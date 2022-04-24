×
Independiente vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Modified Apr 24, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Preview

Independiente and Deportivo Tachira will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game off a 3-1 defeat away to Bolivar in the Bolivian Division Profesional on Saturday. Cesar, Victor Abrego and Bruno Miranda found the back of the net to guide their team to victory.

Deportivo Tachira, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Caracas in the Venezuelan league. Quickfire second-half goals from Samson Akinyoola and Saul Guarirapa helped their team to victory.

#CanteraDTFC | #S17 | [⏱️90+2'] | #RFR 1-2 #TAC | 🏁 ¡FINAL! Es triunfo de nuestra Sub-17 AURINEGRA en condición de visitante 👏🏼👏🏼 #LigaFUTVEJunior #VenezuelaEsFUTVE#VamosTáchira 💛🖤

They will turn their attention to the continent where they currently occupy third spot in Group A, behind Palmeiras and Emelec, having garnered one point from two games. Independiente Petrolero, meanwhile, have one point to show for their efforts but are bottom of the group on goal difference.

Independiente vs Deportivo Tachira Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams. Both teams need a win to keep their hopes of qualification for the knockouts alive. Both Independiente and Deportivo Tachira are in poor form. The former are winless in eight games, while Tachira are without a victory in five matches across competitions.

Independiente form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L.

Deportivo Tachira form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L.

Independiente vs Deportivo Tachira Team News

Independiente

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home team to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

ALINEACIÓN OFICIAL!!!Ellos son nuestros 11 guerreros para buscar un gran resultado en nuestra visita al Hernando Siles!!!#VamosInde#DaleMatador https://t.co/JGlkRfrJYp

Deportivo Tachira

Deportivo Tachira also have no known injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Independiente vs Deportivo Tachira Predicted XIs

Independiente Petroleros (3-4-3): Alex Arancibia (GK); Tobias Moriceau, Martin Chiatti, Emerson Velasquez; Yesit Martinez, Joel Berarano, Aviles Flores, Alejandro Bejarano; Nixon Folleco, Jose Correa, Luis Vega.

Deportivo Tachira (4-3-3): Cristopher Varela (GK); Jose Marrufo, Jesus Quintero, Edisson Restrepo, Pablo Camacho; Francisco Flores, Edson Tortolero, Maurice Cova; Yerson Chacon, Richard Figueroa, Anthony Uribe.

Independiente vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction

The two teams come into the game in near identical form, and there is almost nothing to choose between them. Despite having home advantage, Independiente have not shown any form of consistency to suggest they could take advantage of the crowd behind them. Although either team could nick a win here, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Independiente 1-1 Deportivo Tachira.

Edited by Bhargav

