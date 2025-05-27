Independiente vs Nacional Potosi Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Independiente will conclude their Copa Sudamericana group-stage campaign at the Estadio Libertadores de América against Nacional Potosi on Wednesday. This is a crucial match for both teams as the top spot in the Group A table is still up for grabs.
El Rojo met Club Guaraní in their previous Sudamericana outing and registered a 1-0 home win. Their winning streak in all competitions ended after four games last week as they lost 6-5 on penalties to Huracan in the Argentine Primera División first phase semifinals.
Potosi returned to winning ways after three games in the Sudamericana earlier this month, recording a 3-0 home win over Boston River. They met Blooming in the Bolivian Primera División last week and were held to a goalless draw.
Independiente vs Nacional Potosi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture in April. Potosi registered a 2-0 home win in that match.
- Both teams have conceded six goals in five games in the competition thus far. The hosts have outscored Potosi 9-8 in these games.
- The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games in the Sudamericana, recording seven wins.
- Nacional Potosi are winless in their last six away games in all competitions. They have suffered four losses in that period and have also failed to score in four games during that period.
- El Rojo have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games since May 2025, with that loss registered on penalties last week.
- The visitors have scored and conceded at least two goals in three of their five games in the Sudamericana this season.
Independiente vs Nacional Potosi Prediction
El Rojo have lost just one of their last nine home games in the Sudamericana while recording seven wins. They have kept clean sheets in their last four games across all competitions.
La Banda Roja have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games and will look to build on that form. They have conceded two goals apiece in five of their last six away games, which is a cause for concern.
The hosts have an impressive home record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Independiente 2-1 Nacional Potosi
Independiente vs Nacional Potosi Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Independiente to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes