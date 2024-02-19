Independiente vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Independiente will host New England Revolution at the Estadio Agustin Muquita Sanchez on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental showpiece this week. However, they suffered their first defeat of the year on Sunday as they lost 2-1 to 10-man Umecit, taking the lead after just 13 minutes before their opponents turned the game on its head after the restart.

Independiente are set to make just their second appearance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week. They made their debut in the competition back in 2019, making it to the quarterfinals before losing 4-2 on aggregate to Sporting Kansas City.

New England Revolution, meanwhile, are gearing up for the new MLS campaign but will first turn their attention to continental football this week. They have endured a difficult start to life under new boss Caleb Porter with a less-than-ideal pre-season campaign in which they lost four of their five matches, including a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Cincinnati last time out.

Independiente vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Independiente and New England.

The hosts' last meeting against American opponents came back in 2019 when they faced Sporting Kansas City in their debut Champions Cup campaign.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 games across all competitions.

CAI were one of two teams in the Panamanian top flight last season to go unbeaten on home turf.

All but one of the Revs' nine league defeats last season came on the road.

Independiente vs New England Revolution Prediction

Independiente's latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just once on home turf since last March and will be looking forward to Wednesday's game.

New England, meanwhile, have lost all but one of their last seven games and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. The home side are in far better form ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Independiente 2-1 New England Revolution

Independiente vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Independiente to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the Revs' last nine away matches)