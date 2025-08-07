Independiente vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Independiente and River Plate will battle for three points in an Argentine Primera Division matchday four clash on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at Estadio Libertadores de America.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Belgrano in the Copa Argentina. Franco Jara and Lucas Zelarayan scored in either half to help their side advance to the next round.
River, meanwhile, eliminated San Martin with a 3-0 away win in the Cup. Gonzalo Montiel broke the deadlock from the spot in the 34th minute before completing his brace in the 84th minute after Guiliano Galoppo's 71st-minute strike.
Marcelo Gallardo's side will turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them held to a goalless draw at home to San Lorenzo. Independiente fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Gimnasia LP.
The loss left them at the foot of the standings, having garnered just one point from three games. River lead the way at the summit on seven points.
Independiente vs River Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- River Plate have 36 wins from the last 71 head-to-head games. Independiente were victorious 10 times, while 25 games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when River claimed a 2-0 home win.
- Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with six games seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Five of River's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Independiente are winless in their last four games, losing the last three on the bounce.
- River are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (four wins).
Independiente vs River Prediction
Independiente have made a poor start to the season. They started with a 2-2 draw away to Sarmiento Junin, wherein they twice came from behind to claim a point, but have lost their following three games across all competitions.
River Plate are the early pacesetters in the league. They would have been disappointed by being held to a goalless draw at home to San Lorenzo in their last league game.
We back Los Millonarios to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Independiente 0-2 River Plate
Independiente vs River Betting Tips
Tip 1 - River Plate to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals