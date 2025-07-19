Independiente vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Independiente will invite Talleres Cordoba to the Estadio Libertadores de América in the Clausura phase of the Argentine Primera Division on Sunday. Both teams endured a winless start to their campaign last week and will look to bounce back here.

The hosts met Sarmiento in their campaign opener and were held to a 2-2 draw. Gabriel Ávalos and Felipe Loyola scored in the second half in that draw. They are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

The visitors got their campaign underway against San Lorenzo and suffered a 2-1 home loss. San Lorenzo took an early lead in the third minute, and Luis Sequeira pulled Talleres level in stoppage time of the first half. Juan Portilla's own goal in the 85th minute gave San Lorenzo the decisive lead.

Independiente vs Talleres Cordoba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 63 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 30 wins. Talleres have 15 wins, and 18 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Apertura phase in January, and El Rojo registered a 3-2 away win.

The hosts have won just two of their last seven league outings. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

The visitors have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions while suffering seven losses.

The visitors are winless in their last six away games, playing out five draws.

El Rojo have suffered just one loss at home in the Argentine Primera Division since May 2024. That loss was registered on penalties in the Apertura semifinals in May.

Independiente vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction

El Rojo are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals. They have scored at least two goals in three of their last four meetings against the visitors and will look to continue that form.

La T are winless in their last five games in the Primera Division, suffering four consecutive losses. They have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

El Rojo have a good recent home record in the Primera Division, and considering the visitors' poor away record in the league, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Independiente 2-1 Talleres Cordoba

Independiente vs Talleres Cordoba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Independiente to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

