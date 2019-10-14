×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India can expect a positive result against Bangladesh, feels Jarni

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
7   //    14 Oct 2019, 05:31 IST

GUWAHATI: Northeast United FC coach Robert Jarni felt the Indian Senior National Team should expect a positive result against Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier at the VYBK in Kolkata on October 15.

Moments after the Blue Tigers and NEUFC played a 1-1 draw in a friendly match in Guwahati, Jarni lauded India’s performance against Qatar which he felt was “nearly perfect.”

"Tactically, the game against Qatar was nearly perfect. India could have scored towards the end of the game and take all three points from there," Jarni said. "But now, against Bangladesh, they need to prove the point and I think with this set of players whom Stimac has chosen, the Blue Tigers can expect a positive result against Bangladesh."

Sunil Chhetri scored India’s sole goal in the 1-1 draw against the HISL Club side in the 34th minute – a strike which was nullified by Ghanian World Cupper Asamoah Gyan in added time of the first half.

National Team Head Coach Stimac explained that the team will need to work on "setpieces, combinations and choose the best team" when they hit the pitch against Bangladesh.

"We'll need to work on set-pieces, combinations and choose the best eleven for the game. We have another four days for recovery before the match," Stimac said after the friendly match. "The boys are ready. We're very excited to go to Kolkata.”

Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan suffered a knock in the first-half and was substituted by Nishu Kumar. “We will have a close look at Sandesh's injury and assess it accordingly,” Stimac informed. 

Tags:
Press Release
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow KOS MON 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Montenegro
Tomorrow BUL ENG 12:15 AM Bulgaria vs England
Tomorrow UKR POR 12:15 AM Ukraine vs Portugal
Tomorrow LIT SER 12:15 AM Lithuania vs Serbia
Tomorrow MOL ALB 12:15 AM Moldova vs Albania
Tomorrow ICE AND 12:15 AM Iceland vs Andorra
Tomorrow FRA TUR 12:15 AM France vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA NIG
1 - 1
 Brazil vs Nigeria
Tomorrow BER GUA 11:30 PM Bermuda vs Guatemala
16 Oct ALG COL 12:30 AM Algeria vs Colombia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us