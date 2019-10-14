India can expect a positive result against Bangladesh, feels Jarni

GUWAHATI: Northeast United FC coach Robert Jarni felt the Indian Senior National Team should expect a positive result against Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier at the VYBK in Kolkata on October 15.

Moments after the Blue Tigers and NEUFC played a 1-1 draw in a friendly match in Guwahati, Jarni lauded India’s performance against Qatar which he felt was “nearly perfect.”

"Tactically, the game against Qatar was nearly perfect. India could have scored towards the end of the game and take all three points from there," Jarni said. "But now, against Bangladesh, they need to prove the point and I think with this set of players whom Stimac has chosen, the Blue Tigers can expect a positive result against Bangladesh."

Sunil Chhetri scored India’s sole goal in the 1-1 draw against the HISL Club side in the 34th minute – a strike which was nullified by Ghanian World Cupper Asamoah Gyan in added time of the first half.

National Team Head Coach Stimac explained that the team will need to work on "setpieces, combinations and choose the best team" when they hit the pitch against Bangladesh.

"We'll need to work on set-pieces, combinations and choose the best eleven for the game. We have another four days for recovery before the match," Stimac said after the friendly match. "The boys are ready. We're very excited to go to Kolkata.”

Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan suffered a knock in the first-half and was substituted by Nishu Kumar. “We will have a close look at Sandesh's injury and assess it accordingly,” Stimac informed.