India U-17 players excited for 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup

India will be competing in a FIFA event for the first time in history.

by Press Release News 20 Jul 2017, 17:03 IST

Luis Norton De Matos, Head Coach of India U17 Team along with his players Rahul KP and Shubham Sarangi A dream is like a raging fire inside of one, which drives one to achieve their goal through sheer hard work, persistence, and dedication but what if the dream ‘almost’ comes true before one turns 17?

The word ’dream’ for Shubham Sarangi and Rahul K.P is synonymous to “playing in the FIFA World Cup” and the duo will quip without a second’s delay. Both Sarangi and Rahul are part of the Indian U-17 World Cup Team which will play in the first ever FIFA World Cup hosted by India and India’s first ever participation in a FIFA World Cup, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 India.

“I told a lot of lies to my parents to play Football and the FIFA U-17 World Cup for me is a dream come true and I am really excited and pumped up for the FIFA U-17 World Cup,” said striker Shubham Sarangi.

In tune, midfielder Rahul KP added, “I fought with my family to play Football and the love for Football for me will never go away. I can die for Football”

“Every Player has a history. All Indian Players are my inspiration but Sunil Chhetri has inspired me a lot,” Shubham stated. “When I was small he came to my school and inspired me a lot to take up Football”

“When we are together as a Team every moment is a special. When we play against other Teams I try to enjoy the game and give my best,” Rahul said.

“Every Coach has a different philosophy. We not only have a good Coach but a good human being with us,” Shubham informed. “He is teaching us Football and is our mentor in life."

"The Coach told me a lot about hard work and I believe in hard work a lot. If you work hard, anything is possible,” Rahul stated.

Shubham Sarangi was identified as potential for the Indian U-17 World Cup Squad through the AIFF scouting network developed by AIFF’s Director of Scouting Abhishek Yadav. Out of almost 5000 budding Footballers, Sarangi was one of the few who made it to the National Camp when the scouted talents were zeroed in.

While, Rahul K.P came through the ranks of the AIFF Academy setup to become a part of the Indian U-17 World Cup Squad.

For the duo, the game against Portuguese Club side Benfica S.L where the Indian Colts came back from two goals down to draw the match 2-2, has been the most memorable moment in India colours.

“The Benfica Players were surprised to watch us and after the match we were applauded by them,” Rahul told. “Coming back from two goals down in the last fifteen minutes and making it 2-2 was a wonderful moment. It felt like we could do anything,” Shubham said.