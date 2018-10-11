India vs China: 5 questionable call-ups by Stephen Constantine to National Team

Halicharan Narzary celebrates a goal for Kerala Blasters (Image: ISL)

Why him?

Whenever the coach of any national team announced his squad, the talk always revolves around his selection of players.

India are scheduled to play China in an international friendly this Saturday, October 13, and the match kicks off at 5.05 pm IST on Star Sports Network and Jio TV. The buzz after the Indian national football team coach Stephen Constantine announced his 22 travelling contingent is no different.

ALSO READ: 5 Chinese stars to look out for

Some who deserve to be on the national team have either been ignored as their style of play does not match Constantine's philosophy, while others like Balwant Singh had to be left out due to problems in obtaining a visa.

It's the first time that a senior Indian football team will play a friendly in China and there are surprise call-ups in this 22-man squad too.

India have lost 12 out of 17 meetings with China and have never recorded a win over the neighbours in history. Given that this is an important fixture which will help in India's preparations for the 2019 Asian Cup, it's surprising that Constantine picked a couple of guys who do not deserve to be part of the squad at this point of time.

Sportskeeda takes a look at five of those questionable call-ups to the national team.

But first, here are the 22 guys who have travelled to China.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not that of Sportskeeda

#5 Halicharan Narzary

The Kokrajhar native has been a regular member of Constantine's 'YES' list for some time now. Narzary has featured in 21 games since Constantine's second stint with the Indian national team but has largely underperformed. He has scored just once in his 21 games for India in the last three years.

ALSO READ: Know your opponent: China

Although the 24-year-old did find the back of the net against Mumbai City FC for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, Narzary has been ineffective in front of the goal for the larger part of the last three years. He didn't score even once for NorthEast United FC during the previous ISL season and has overall managed just 12 goals in his club career of 105 games.

Being a winger, Narzary needs to improve on his pace to make sharper runs up and down the flank. Not just that, Narzary also needs to learn to shield the ball better as he often lost possession for India during the Intercontinental Cup held in Mumbai.

1 / 5 NEXT