India vs Jordan: 5 players who can take up Sunil Chhetri's responsibility in the squad

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 49 // 15 Nov 2018, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Chhetri has to miss out in the friendly against Jordan due to an ankle injury.

The Indian National football team left for Amman on Thursday to play their next International friendly against 112-ranked Jordan but were stuck in Kuwait and Doha due to floods in the Middle-East.

Even before they could reach Jordan, the excitement has already started to build up for the match, which will be held on 17th November at 10.30 pm IST. However, the Blue Tigers suffered a huge blow after it was confirmed that their talismanic striker Chhetri would have to miss out of the action due to an ankle injury he is currently nursing.

Chhetri, India's all-time top scorer with 65 goals for the nation, is usually the go-to man when it comes to scoring goals. With him unable to join, the responsibility must be picked up by someone else.

It will also be important that the Blue Tigers find the back of the net as Jordan is a strong team with some in-form prolific strikers so it is highly likely that they score. Also, in the long run, 34-year-old Chhetri is sure to hang up his boots sooner or later so the onus of scoring goals for the national team must be divided with the incoming youngsters. The Indian team gaffer has also announced the 22-member team for the match after the 3-day national training camp in New Delhi.

So without further ado, let us analyse the 5 players who can pick up Chhetri's responsibility of scoring the goals in the upcoming match based on their recent performances in the domestic circuit.

#5 Jeje Lalpekhlua

Jeje Lalpekhlua

The Mizo sniper, as he is popularly known, is 6th on the list when it comes to India's all-time top goalscorers. However, the 27-year-old, who also has 51 caps for the Blue Tigers, has not enjoyed the best of form in the current season of the ISL for Chennaiyin FC. In the 7 matches he has played thus far, his contribution for the team has been negligible. The forward has still not been able to find the back of the net even once in his 301 minutes on the field, nor does he have any assists.

The Hnahthial-born player was the 2nd highest Indian goal-scorer in ISL 2017-18 as he scored 9 goals in 20 matches for Chennaiyin FC, the Marina Machans. However, just as his team is struggling to find form this season, so is Jeje. It is likely that Constantine will start with him in the match against Jordan and this is an excellent opportunity for Jeje to redeem himself by scoring a goal and finding the much-needed confidence.

1 / 5 NEXT