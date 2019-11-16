×
Indian ambassador to Tajikistan wishes luck to Blue Tigers before Oman clash

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
16 Nov 2019, 16:39 IST

Viraj Singh with the Indian team.
Viraj Singh with the Indian team.

Viraj Singh, Ambassador of the Republic of India to Tajikistan wished Blue Tigers “all the best” before they lock their horns with Oman in their next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday (November 19, 2019).

"I hope you had a good trip to Dushanbe and on the behalf of the Embassy and Indian community, I wish you all the best for your next matches. Go, Team India, Go," Viraj Singh stated on the side lines of the dinner hosted by the Indian Embassy in Tajikistan for the Blue Tigers.

Singh, who has been an avid football follower was present at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe on Thursday (November 14, 2019) to cheer for the Indian National Team.

"We had played a great game against Afghanistan (on Thursday, November 14, 2019). We drew 1-1, it was a wonderful match and we scored in the last minute," Singh commented.

Approximately 700 Indian students who are currently pursuing MBBS course in Dushanbe were also seen cheering their lungs out for India the other day until the final whistle was blown by the referee.

"It was a delightful evening. The players, coaches, administrators, support staff all have been wonderful. We wish our boys in Blue best of luck for the upcoming match. Well done, boys."

India Team will leave for Dubai today (November 16, 2019) evening for a one-night stayover before leaving for Muscat tomorrow (November 17, 2019) morning.

