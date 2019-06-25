Indian Football: Chennai City FC yet to receive prize money even 3 months after I-League triumph

Chennai City FC players celebrate after winning the I-League

It has been more than three months that Chennai City FC successfully lifted their maiden I-League trophy after edging past Minerva Punjab FC 3-1 on the final matchday. But the bitter truth is that the team is yet to receive its prize money of ₹1 crore from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

While speaking to Sportstar, Rohit Ramesh, the owner of Chennai City FC, said, "We won the I-League three months ago but are yet to get our prize money. We sent a letter to the AIFF three weeks ago asking them for an update, but have not heard from them yet."

Chennai City FC made its I-League debut back in the 2016-17 season. The club pulled off an amazing coup in the previous edition of the I-League by winning the championship with an extraordinary display throughout the season.

The win earned them a ticket to the AFC Champions League preliminary rounds for next season. But it is unfortunate that India’s representative in the continental stage has still not received their prize money.

Not just that, other clubs like Minerva Punjab FC and Goukulam Kerala FC are also awaiting their subsidies of ₹15 lakhs for the season. It is also learnt as per reports that Gokulam Kerala FC, is awaiting a payment of ₹25 lakhs which includes the reimbursement of the floodlight charges.

This is not the first time that a similar situation has occurred. Winners of I-League in the 2017-18 season, Minerva Punjab FC also received its prize money after a delay. It was only when the club threatened to boycott the Super Cup that the AIFF made speedy arrangements to pay their dues. Aizawl FC won the I-League in 2016-17, and had to wait close to four months after their triumph to receive the prize money.