Indian Football: Chennai City FC yet to receive prize money even 3 months after I-League triumph 

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
52   //    25 Jun 2019, 14:05 IST

Chennai City FC players celebrate after winning the I-League
It has been more than three months that Chennai City FC successfully lifted their maiden I-League trophy after edging past Minerva Punjab FC 3-1 on the final matchday. But the bitter truth is that the team is yet to receive its prize money of ₹1 crore from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

While speaking to Sportstar, Rohit Ramesh, the owner of Chennai City FC, said, "We won the I-League three months ago but are yet to get our prize money. We sent a letter to the AIFF three weeks ago asking them for an update, but have not heard from them yet."

Chennai City FC made its I-League debut back in the 2016-17 season. The club pulled off an amazing coup in the previous edition of the I-League by winning the championship with an extraordinary display throughout the season.

The win earned them a ticket to the AFC Champions League preliminary rounds for next season. But it is unfortunate that India’s representative in the continental stage has still not received their prize money.

Not just that, other clubs like Minerva Punjab FC and Goukulam Kerala FC are also awaiting their subsidies of ₹15 lakhs for the season. It is also learnt as per reports that Gokulam Kerala FC, is awaiting a payment of ₹25 lakhs which includes the reimbursement of the floodlight charges.

This is not the first time that a similar situation has occurred. Winners of I-League in the 2017-18 season, Minerva Punjab FC also received its prize money after a delay. It was only when the club threatened to boycott the Super Cup that the AIFF made speedy arrangements to pay their dues. Aizawl FC won the I-League in 2016-17, and had to wait close to four months after their triumph to receive the prize money.

I-League 2018-19 Minerva Punjab FC Chennai City FC All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Chennai City FC wins maiden I-League title.
I-League 2018-19: Chennai City v Minerva Punjab - Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming details as CCFC chase history
Chennai City FC: Fairytale of the champions of India
Indian Football Transfers: Ajith Kumar Kamaraj to remain with Chennai City FC despite ISL offers
Indian Football: I-League champions Chennai City retain star striker Pedro Manzi
I-League 2018-19: 3 things that helped Chennai City to win the title
Twitter reacts as Chennai City pip East Bengal for the I-League 2018-19 title
Indian Football Transfers: Chennai City FC sign Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa
I-League 2018-19: Chennai City are India's Champions - Numbers you need to know
I-League 2018-19: Champions Chennai City finally get their trophy, lead awards' list
