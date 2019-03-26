×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian football growing exponentially, says Dutta

IANS
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:56 IST
IANS Image
Subrata Dutta. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Hosting two FIFA World Cups within four years and top-notch performances by national teams in international competitions have defined Indian football in the last 5 years.

Speaking on the sidelines of FICCI's GOAL Summit 2019, AIFF Senior Vice-President Subrata Dutta, said: "Indian football his growing exponentially. It has grown by leaps and bounds. The holistic development of Indian football over the last few years has been a major achievement, and all associated with it should be proud."

"Indian football is being talked about in the nook and corner of the world, be it in terms of our national teams or the FIFA World Cups that we have hosted, and will host," he said.

India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 and is slated to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020. The national teams' performances have been noteworthy as well, especially the senior team's 4-1 win against Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup, the women's team clinching the 5th SAFF title in a row, and the U-16 team reaching the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Finals, before going down by a solitary goal against Korea Republic.

"We have six FIFA-approved stadiums and plan to add four more by 2022. The National Centre of Excellence, coming up in West Bengal, will be a state-of-the-art centre and help in the training of players, coaches, referees and officials," the Senior Vice-President said.

"Today we have 60 accredited academies, coupled with youth leagues and baby leagues. There are over 650 baby leagues being conducted with over 30,000 kids participating and this number will double over the years," he remarked.

IANS
NEWS
Mohun Bagan write to AFC for Indian football road map
RELATED STORY
Indian Football transfer rumour: Dalima Chhibber to join Gokulam Kerala for Indian Women's League
RELATED STORY
Football Tactics: Marcelo Bielsa's career football formations explained
RELATED STORY
Indian Football rejig: "We would be happy to see promotion and relegation in ISL," says Bengaluru FC COO Mustafa Ghouse
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj says ISL not growing Indian football
RELATED STORY
Odisha Footballer collapses on pitch - 5 tragic on-field deaths in Indian football
RELATED STORY
AIFF President to meet agitating I-League clubs
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Legendary Football Stadiums
RELATED STORY
Football Struggled for popularity in Cricket-Hungry India but Future seems Bright
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most liked Indian football clubs on social media 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
FT AZE LIT
0 - 0
 Azerbaijan vs Lithuania
Tomorrow MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow ALG TUN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Tunisia
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow HON ECU 05:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
Tomorrow PER EL- 05:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
Tomorrow MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
Tomorrow COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us