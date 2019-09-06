Indian football transfer news: TRAU FC sign Brazilian striker Marcel Sacramento along with three Indian players

Marcel Sacramento played most of his club career in Brazil

TRAU FC has successfully completed the signing of their sixth foreigner by roping in Brazilian striker Marcel Sacramento for the 2019-20 I-League. The Imphal-based side has been busy in the transfer market in the past couple of days, having recruited multiple overseas and Indian players.

The 32 year old Brasilian striker joins us from Erbil FC (Iraq). He has the experience of playing in @EuropaLeague Qualifying Stages and we wish him all the best for the season. pic.twitter.com/pXRTNKH2Wk — Aciesta TRAU Football Club (@officialtraufc) September 5, 2019

Marcel started his professional career with Brazilian side Bahia in 2005, following which he represented clubs in Japan, Sweden and, more recently, Indonesia. In 2018, he was playing for Barito Putera in the Indonesian Liga 1. Marcel was a part of Iraqi side Ebril FC when he was approached by the Indian club. The South American has played in the Europa League qualifying matches during his stay in Sweden.

Apart from Marcel, TRAU FC has also announced the arrival of defender Ramandeep Singh, midfielder Robinson Singh and right-back Rahul Das.

Ramandeep is an experienced footballer, having started his career with Air India after graduating from the Tata Football Academy. Subsequently, he moved to Kerala based Eagles FC in 2013. After a short stint with Indian Super League outfits Kerala Blasters FC, he signed for Minerva Punjab FC in 2017. Following a two-year stay with the former I-League champions, he penned down the contract for the Manipuri side.

Playmaker Robinson Singh is a former Mohun Bagan player and made his professional debut for the club back in 2016 against Bengaluru FC. He also made two appearances for the India U23 team. Meanwhile, Rahul Das was recruited by TRAU FC from Lonestar Kashmir FC.

The newly-promoted side got a huge boost by joining hands with Aciesta Sports Alliance Private Limited. They have provided funds to assemble a top-class unit before the I-League kicks-off. As per their official Twitter handle, the club is set to launch their official home kit very soon.