Indian Football Transfers: Alexander Romario Jesuraj signs for FC Goa, might be loaned to Mohun Bagan

sounak mullick News 09 Jul 2019, 23:47 IST

Alexander Jesuraj in action for Chennai City FC

After much speculation, Indian forward Alexander Romario Jesuraj has signed for FC Goa after an I-League winning campaign with Chennai City FC in the previous season. It was learnt before that the footballer might join Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, but he eventually went to the Goa-based outfits.

But, as per the reports of Goal.com, he may be loaned to the ‘green and maroon’ brigade for the 2019-20 season. Basically, Mohun Bagan had initial talks with the winger, but due to some legal formalities, the move could not be made. On the hand, FC Goa managed to rope him with a bigger fee. Now, the Indian Super League unit is likely to loan him for rest of the season.

Local talents like Alexander Jesuraj along with Edwin Vanspaul and Provitto Raju played a pivotal role in Chennai City FC’s I-League title triumph last year under the supervision of Akbar Nawas. Alexander Jesuraj, in particular, was exceptional, providing an added flair in the attacking zone.

The footballer managed to score a couple of goals and provide a few assists. Moreover, he gave the much-needed support to the Spanish trio of Pedro Manzi, Nestor Gordillo and Sandro Rodriguez from the right flank. Jesuraj played 17 matches for Chennai City FC in the I-League last season.

Bagan has already roped in three Spanish players, forward Salva Chamorro, midfielders Francisco Javier Gonzalez and Joseba Beitia along with defender Fran Morante. Alexander Jesuraj has played in a unit with four Spaniards and also followed a playing style that is prevalent in that part of the world. Mohun Bagan could gain a lot if he manages to combine well with the other foreigners.

Spanish gaffer Kibu Vicuna has already started Bagan’s pre-season training in Goa. The Spanish duo of Salva Chamorro and Fran Morante has already joined the camp on the west coast, while the club is waiting for the other two foreigners to arrive. Mohun Bagan will start their new season with the Calcutta Football League and the Durand Cup, both of which begins soon.