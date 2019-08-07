Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign Darren Caldeira

Darren Caldeira

Kerala Blasters has strengthened their midfield for the 2019/20 season of ISL by roping in midfielder Darren Caldeira from Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. The 31-year-old is Blasters' seventh midfield signing in the transfer market this season.

Darren Caldeira was part of Mohun Bagan in the 2018/19 season of ISL. With the Mariners, he played 13 matches and had a decent role in the central midfield. Before joining Bagan, the Mumbai born player was with ATK for a single season. However, he couldn't leave an impact there, featuring in only 3 games.

Caldeira has also represented Air India, Mumbai FC, Bengaluru FC and Chennai City in the I-League. His professional senior career began with Air India in 2010.

The central midfielder has reasonable experience in various clubs in the country. He will be KBFC's most experienced Indian midfielder and will have the duty to mentor young players like Sahal Abdul Samad, Arjun Jayaraj and Rahul KP. By the latest signing, Kerala has stiffened their midfield by adding experience to youth.

The two-time finalists are in serious preparations for the new season as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the last two editions. Blasters have completed a handful of signings, both domestic and foreign. Sergio Cidoncha, Mario Arques and Bartholomew Ogbeche are the stellar purchases made by the club. Rahul KP will be the Indian lad to look out for.

The works off the field are indicating a midfield centred game from the Yellow Army. The team had lacked a play-maker at the centre of the pitch last season, which will be addressed through Sergio Cidoncha this time.

Cidoncha will play the crucial role of connecting the balls from the midfield to the opposition box. Sahal Abdul Samad will be placed alongside the Spaniard for the same. The central midfield will feature Mario Arques with Arjun Jayaraj or Darren Calderia. Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning will be placed as a defensive guard before the two stopper backs.

Kerala Blasters, under the new head coach Eelco Schattorie, is rumoured to tour UAE for their pre-season training.