Indian Football Transfers: Mohun Bagan rope in former Real Sociedad 'B' star Julen Colinas

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 33 // 30 Aug 2019, 19:51 IST

Julen Colinas started his youth career with Real Sociedad

Mohun Bagan completed their sixth foreign signing after roping in former Real Sociedad B winger Julen Colinas for the rest of the season. This is Bagan’s fifth Spanish recruit this season after Salva Chamorro, Fran Gonzales, Joseba Beitia and Fran Morante. The green and maroon brigade announced their new signing on their official Twitter handle on Friday, 30 August, afternoon.

Coming up through the ranks of Real Sociedad’s youth system, Colinas was promoted to their reserve team back in 2007. Having played a few matches for Real Sociedad 'B', he was loaned to other clubs like Lagun Onak, Beasain and Real Union. Colinas is a versatile player who has the ability to play on both the wings.

Subsequently, he played for Lleida Esportiu, Cultural Leonesa and UCAM Murcia. Colinas steered Cultural Leonesa to a Secunda Division ‘B’ title back in 2016-17. The Spanish winger played in 10 Copa del Rey matches and was on the scoresheet on three occasions. For the first time in his career, the forward will ply his trade outside Spain.

Even though Salva Chamorro has been scoring goals, Bagan required a skilful player in the attacking zone. The arrival of Colinas might be the solution to Kibu Vicuna’s problem in the 2019-20 I-League. Even if Julen doesn’t play as a centre forward, he will play in a supporting role for the strikers.

After the loss to Gokulam Kerala FC in the Durand Cup final, Mohun Bagan’s focus will now be on the Calcutta Football League. The Mariners will face arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby this Sunday, 1 September.