Indian Football Transfers: Mumbai City FC complete double signing from FC Pune City

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 81 // 19 Jun 2019, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Diego Carlos was roped in by FC Pune City in 2017

Mumbai City FC has signed Indian defender Sarthak Golui and Brazilian winger Diego Carlos for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. Both of these players represented FC Pune City in the previous edition but failed to steer their team to a top-four finish. This will a good opportunity for the duo to re-establish themselves once again in the Indian football circuit.

Diego Carlos just played 9 matches for the Pune based team in the previous in which he scored a couple of goals and an assist. He might have showcased his skills to a larger extent if he was given more minutes, but that did not happen. Hopefully, the South American will deliver as per his potential for his new employers. Diego has played club football in Brazil and Russia before he was roped in by FC Pune City in 2017.

On the other hand, Sarthak Golui has had an average outing with the 'The Stallions in the 2018-19 edition, having played 12 matches and performing his duties to a satisfactory level. The youngster is still a player in the making and needs to play as much as possible for the sake of his career and Indian football, the move to Mumbai City FC will be a big challenge for him. Sarthak has represented Indian in the under-16, under-19 and under-23 age groups respectively.

Mumbai City FC finished at the third position in the group stages last season and qualified for the semi-finals with 9 wins and 3 draws from their 18 matches. But their success was short-lived as they were eliminated by an upbeat FC Goa in the semi-finals with an aggregate of 2-5. The two new signings will strengthen their attacking line as well as the defence in the 2019-20 Indian Super League which will kick-off later this year.