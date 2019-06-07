×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football transfers: North-East United FC retains Pawan Kumar for 2019/20 ISL

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
69   //    07 Jun 2019, 18:50 IST

Pawan Kumar played 16 matches for North-east United FC in the last ISL season
Pawan Kumar played 16 matches for North-east United FC in the last ISL season

North-East United FC has retained custodian Pawan Kumar for the 2019/20 Indian Super League season. He was an integral part of the squad last season en route to their first ever top four spots in the competition having played 16 matches for them. The footballer from Gurudaspur made a total of 35 saves with a 67.3 save percentage. Pawan was also awarded the North-East United FC goalkeeper of the season. This will be his second consecutive season with the ‘Highlanders.’

Pawan started his senior club career with JCT in 2010 and subsequently played for other clubs like Air India, Salgaoncar, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai FC. He was a part of Chennaiyin FC’s ISL winning squad but only played a single match that season. He shifted his loyalties to North-East United FC just for the 2018/19 ISL season. During his JCT days, Pawan was one of the five players who went to the United Kingdom to train at the Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy as a part of the partnership it had with the Indian club.

North-East United FC enjoyed their best ever ISL season, but they got eliminated in the semi-finals. A large credit must be given to their coach Eelco Schattorie who has done a commendable job with the squad. But the Dutch tactician has been roped in by Kerala Blasters FC for the 2019/20 ISL. Not only that, their most prolific goalscorer Bartholomew Ogbeche has also moved to Kerala Blasters FC, these two transfers are a big loss for the team, but securing the services of Pawan Kumar will give them a sigh of relief for the John Abraham owned the team.

There are still quite a few months left before the 2019/20 ISL kicks-off, so the ‘Highlanders’ will get ample to re-group their squad and recruit other players. More importantly, they yet to announce a head coach for the upcoming season.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC NorthEast United FC Pawan Kumar
Advertisement
Indian Football transfers: Kerala Blasters FC sign Bartholomew Ogbeche for 2019/20 season
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche set to sign for Kerala Blasters FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United: 5 Talking Points - Calamitous return to Kerala for Gurwinder Singh and more 
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Eelco Schattorie to coach Kerala Blasters next ISL season?
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Kerala Blasters appoint Eelco Schattorie as their new manager for the next ISL season 
RELATED STORY
Kerala Blasters FC all-time XI
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could leave Northeast United FC at the end of this season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfers: Robin Gurung pens extension with Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us