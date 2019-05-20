Indian Football Transfers: Seiminlen Doungel signs for FC Goa from Kerala Blasters

Seiminlen Doungel in Kerala Blasters colours

Goa, May 20, 2019: FC Goa has completed the signing of Seiminlen Doungel on a free transfer from Kerala Blasters. The forward had two years left on his contract at his previous club but will now turn out for the Gaurs till the summer of 2021.

Doungel began his professional career with East Bengal before going on to play for Pailan Arrows, Shillong Lajong and Bengaluru FC in the I-League. He has earlier represented North East United, Delhi Dynamos and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.

Known as 'Len' in the Indian footballing circles, the man from Manipur possesses the ability to play across the forward line. Doungel adds both depth as well as competition in the forward ranks for FC Goa.

After having topped the charts in terms of goal-scoring in the last two seasons of the ISL, Len's signing should provide more reasons to smile for the FC Goa fans in the seasons to come.

"Goa as a team has been consistently improving every season and playing a very good brand of football.

I am looking forward to playing at Fatorda in front of the Goan faithful and I wish to win the Indian Super League with the Gaurs," stated a delighted Len after putting pen to paper.

Speaking on the signing, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Head of Technical Operations stated, “We’re pleased to have secured the services of Len for the upcoming two seasons.

"He’s a player we’ve kept an eye on for quite some time now and we’re pleased that he’s chosen to join us, ahead of the other options.

“With his technical qualities, we feel he will be ideally suited to our style of football and expect him to slot into the squad seamlessly. His ability to play in multiple positions also gives us more depth in our attacking options and will only increase the competition for places.

“We hope Len can play his part in helping the team carry on from where we left off last season.”

About FC Goa

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League and holds the record for reaching the playoffs the highest number of times in the competition, having finished runners-up twice in five years of the competition. The highest scoring side of the Indian Super League, the club is also the current champions of the Super Cup and the Goa Pro League.

Co-owned by Mr Jaydev Mody, Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Mr Ashish Kapadia, Mr Akshay Tandon and Mr Virat Kohli, the club has over the years produced talents such as Mandar Rao Desai, Princeton Rebello, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh who have represented India at various age levels as well as the senior team.