Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC part ways with Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 118 // 30 Jul 2019, 15:43 IST

Nemanja Lakic-Pesic was a regular in the playing XI for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC has parted ways with Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic before the new season kicks-off in a few months. The foreigner played two years for the Kochi-based club, having made his debut in 2017.

Having started his senior career Serbian club Donji Srem, he was part of the club for more than five years. He was a part of its Serbian League Vojvodina winning team in 2011. After a departure in 2014, he was involved in short stints in Europe, later, he was roped in by the Indian outfit in 2017.

We would like to confirm that our Serbian defender, Nemanja Lakic Pesic, will be leaving the club after two years of service.



We thank him for his contribution towards the club and wish him all the very best for his future endeavors! 💛💙#KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/3SmWJBgVQr — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 29, 2019

The solidly-built centre-back was a regular for Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. His services at the defence line were invaluable to the team, even though he was not fortunate to inspire his team to a semi-final berth during his tenure at the club. Lakic-Pesic played a total of 28 matches for Kerala Blasters FC during the course of two seasons.

The centre-back void space in the squad has been already taken care of by the management. Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon has been signed from Delhi Dynamos to replace the outgoing Serbian.

Not only that, Kerala Blasters FC has made many changes to their setup. Apart from Zuiverloon, they have secured the services of forward Bartholomew Ogbeche and midfielders, Sergio Cidoncha, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning.

Eelco Schattorie who was a part of North East United FC last season, has been appointed as the head of Kerala Blasters FC this time. Brushing aside the memories of a disappointing campaign last season, the Blasters will aim for a change in fortune in the future. With still a few months left for the season to get underway, the new coach will get enough time to shape up his team for the 2019-20 ISL.