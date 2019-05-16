×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football: Winger Kean Lewis signs one-year extension to Bengaluru FC deal

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
103   //    16 May 2019, 16:19 IST

Kean Lewis will remain a Bengaluru FC player for the 2019-20 season
Kean Lewis will remain a Bengaluru FC player for the 2019-20 season

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC today confirmed that winger Kean Lewis has signed a one-year extension to his deal with the club, and will stay on till the end of the 2019-20 season.

Lewis, who was a fringe player for the most part of the Blues' championship-winning 2018-19 season, starting only three games. But he had a few important cameos after coming off the bench for Carles Cuadrat's side.

The 26-year-old had one assist in the ISL season, when his cross was headed in by Erik Paartalu to give Bengaluru a 1-0 win over ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. That was, incidentally, Lewis's first start for Bengaluru, in the club's 11th ISL game of the season.

Even though he had been largely played as a left-winger before his arrival at Bengaluru, Lewis was deployed as a wing-back and a full-back on either side of the pitch, in addition to also sometimes being used in the attacking capacity that he thrives in.

“I’m very happy to have signed on with Bengaluru FC for another season. I was given the opportunity to play in several positions last season, which shows that the coach has faith in me. It gives me more chances to play, which was a key factor in my decision.

"Further to that, the team, the management, and the core of the club is intact, which bodes well for our chances of retaining the title and I’m really looking forward to that,” said Lewis to the Bengaluru FC official website, after completing formalities on his one-year deal.

Cuadrat, who recently signed a two-year extension to his stay in India's Garden City also expressed his happiness at the club being able to retain Lewis on its books.

“We’re happy to offer Kean another year because he’s been an important player for us throughout the course of last season. Kean made a difference coming off the bench in crucial moments and whenever we needed him.

"As a player who understands the philosophy of this club and our style of play, we stand to benefit from having him as part of the squad for another year,” said Cuadrat, speaking to the Bengaluru FC website..

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC Kean Lewis Indian Football Carles Cuadrat
Advertisement
ISL 2018: Having moved to Bengaluru FC, Kean Lewis looks to push for Indian football team call-up
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Bengaluru FC at the end of this season
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC: Carles Cuadrat signs new two-year deal as head coach
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Bengaluru FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC v Kerala Blasters Hits and Flops - Sunil Chhetri steals Sandesh Jhingan's thunder
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Bengaluru FC confirm signings of Suresh Singh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill from Indian Arrows
RELATED STORY
Indian Football rejig: "We would be happy to see promotion and relegation in ISL," says Bengaluru FC COO Mustafa Ghouse
RELATED STORY
ISL Football Transfers: Bengaluru FC eye Indian Arrows star Prabhsukhan Gill as Back-up Goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us