Indian Football: Winger Kean Lewis signs one-year extension to Bengaluru FC deal

Aaditya Narayan 16 May 2019, 16:19 IST

Kean Lewis will remain a Bengaluru FC player for the 2019-20 season

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC today confirmed that winger Kean Lewis has signed a one-year extension to his deal with the club, and will stay on till the end of the 2019-20 season.

Lewis, who was a fringe player for the most part of the Blues' championship-winning 2018-19 season, starting only three games. But he had a few important cameos after coming off the bench for Carles Cuadrat's side.

The 26-year-old had one assist in the ISL season, when his cross was headed in by Erik Paartalu to give Bengaluru a 1-0 win over ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. That was, incidentally, Lewis's first start for Bengaluru, in the club's 11th ISL game of the season.

Even though he had been largely played as a left-winger before his arrival at Bengaluru, Lewis was deployed as a wing-back and a full-back on either side of the pitch, in addition to also sometimes being used in the attacking capacity that he thrives in.

“I’m very happy to have signed on with Bengaluru FC for another season. I was given the opportunity to play in several positions last season, which shows that the coach has faith in me. It gives me more chances to play, which was a key factor in my decision.

"Further to that, the team, the management, and the core of the club is intact, which bodes well for our chances of retaining the title and I’m really looking forward to that,” said Lewis to the Bengaluru FC official website, after completing formalities on his one-year deal.

Cuadrat, who recently signed a two-year extension to his stay in India's Garden City also expressed his happiness at the club being able to retain Lewis on its books.

“We’re happy to offer Kean another year because he’s been an important player for us throughout the course of last season. Kean made a difference coming off the bench in crucial moments and whenever we needed him.

"As a player who understands the philosophy of this club and our style of play, we stand to benefit from having him as part of the squad for another year,” said Cuadrat, speaking to the Bengaluru FC website..