Indian Super League 2018: North-East coach banking on Dutch forward Ogbeche, hints at playing 'progressive' football

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
215   //    22 Sep 2018, 20:59 IST

Ridi
Redeem Tlang of North East United FC PIC: ISL media

The North Eastern region is a hotbed of Indian football and has been producing top-notch talents throughout the past decade. But the ISL unit has failed to deliver so far in the previous editions. Enriched with local talent, the ‘Highlanders’ have somehow managed to choke at times when it matters the most. New coach Eelco Schattorie hopes to turn the tides in their favour and qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.

During the ISL media day, Eelco Schattorie said, “We have a younger team and our aim is to qualify for the last four. Bartholomew Ogbeche is from Holland and I am also from Holland. He has a very good goalscoring record; he is very strong on the ball and also holding the ball. I like to play with a striker that can hold the ball. He has all these qualities and I am very impressed with his attitude.”

Eelco Schattorie has been around the Indian football circuit for quite some time and has managed an I-League clubs before which gives him an edge over other coaches. The Dutchman clearly stated his intentions ahead of the season – that is to play positive and 'progressive' football.

Regarding the matter, Eelco said, “I am happy with the signings we’ve had this year. The players are glueing together pretty well. I am a person who is known for playing attacking football. I am not a person who hangs back and waits for a counter attack. To attack, you need have quality and deal with it. I will go for the attack and go for a win, I want to be progressive."

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Bartholomew Ogbeche will add the much-needed strength in the attacking half of the North East United FC unit. Speaking about the professionalism in the country, he lauded the efforts of the management and the organisers; he even admitted that the facilities have exceeded the expectations according to him.

“I think it’s positive (about the professionalism in India), foreigners are playing over here in India. What I have seen is really promising, it is a very professional setup, and the facilities are also better than what anyone has thought about. I can only see positive things till now; I’ve been here for 5 weeks now. If they can make the comparison from the country they are coming from, the ISL and the owners are making it very professional for us, we need to work hard and hopefully, we will have a great season,” said Ogbeche.

The John Abraham-owned team will be gearing up to make a cut to the playoffs for the first time in five years. The ‘Highlanders’ will play their first match against FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on October 1.

