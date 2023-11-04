Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC defeated East Bengal 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday night (November 4) to jump to the top of the standings.

Kerala Blasters were 5th in the points table ahead of this game with 10 points. They had three wins, one draw, and one loss in their account after five matches.

On the other hand, East Bengal were sitting in the 9th position with four points. They had one win, one draw, and two losses against their name after four fixtures.

Now, Kerala Blasters have displaced Mohun Bagan Super Giants at the top with 13 points from six matches. Meanwhile, East Bengal have slipped to 10th place in the Indian Super League.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC shared one point each after playing out a 1-1 draw. It helped Hyderabad FC move out of the bottom of the league to 11th place with two points from five matches.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have climbed to the eighth spot in the Indian Super League standings 2023 with five points in six matches.

Kerala Blasters display tactical brilliance to outclass East Bengal in their Indian Super League contest

A tactical masterclass was on display from Kerala Blasters in their game against East Bengal as they played most of the game on the counter. They were more attacking during the first half and constantly pressed East Bengal's defence.

Kerala Blasters found the reward for their efforts as Daisuke Sakai scored a goal in the 32nd minute. It was the only goal scored in the first half.

East Bengal came out with a lot of intent during the second half but failed to take their chances and break KBFC's defence. They missed a golden opportunity to equalize in the 85th minute as Cleiton Silva missed a penalty.

Two minutes later, Dimitrios Diamantakos pounced on the horrible defending by East Bengal on the other end to kill the game. Cleiton Silva scored a penalty in injury time to get one goal back for East Bengal but it came too late.

East Bengal will next lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their next Indian Super League game, while Kerala Blasters FC will take on Hyderabad FC.