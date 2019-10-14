Indian Women's team to play 2 FIFA friendlies against Vietnam

AIFF Media FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 5 // 14 Oct 2019, 05:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NEW DELHI: After impressive performances in Spain and Uzbekistan, the Senior Indian Women’s National Team is all set for two International Friendlies, which are set to be played against Vietnam in November, this year.

The two matches that have been given the FIFA Friendly status will be played on November 3 and 6, respectively, at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre, in Hanoi, Vietnam. India head coach Maymol Rocky believes that Vietnam will be a tough challenge, considering the fact that they are 34th in the FIFA Rankings, as compared to India’s 58. However, that will not deter her team from playing the game their way, she declared.

“Vietnam are a very tough team. They have recently beaten a World Cup team like Thailand and that says a lot,” Rocky said to www.the-aiff.com. “Their attackers are very quick and technically very good but that does not mean that we will play a defending game. We need to test ourselves in the big matches and we will also play our brand of attacking football.

The Indian women’s team squad will assemble in New Delhi for a training camp from October 25 to 30, before leaving for Vietnam on October 31.

“These matches would be a great way to prepare for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers and we will leave no stone unturned once the camp starts. Our goal will definitely be to play well against Vietnam,” she further said.

Earlier this year, the women’s team had participated in the COTIF Cup in Spain, where they finished third, and played two friendlies in Uzbekistan - recording a notable 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan in the second game.

The coach believes that playing such competitive games around the globe will help her team gain more experience, as they are preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, later this year.

“The more we play on the international level, the better it will be for us. And playing against tougher opponents will be further helpful. Their standards are better than us, both physically and technically. I will be giving chances to the youngsters to see how we can test the team for the future,” she said.

“With the amount of help that AIFF is giving us by arranging such camps and matches against tough opponents, we will definitely be up for the challenge by the time we play in the AFC Qualifiers,” continued Rocky.

Advertisement

The fixtures are as follows:

November 3, 2019: Vietnam vs India

November 6, 2019: Vietnam vs India

The 29 players called up for the camp are as followed:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya N.

DEFENDERS: Arati Anima Khadia, Jabamani Tudu, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Michel Castanha, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Pratiksha Lakra, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi

MIDFIELDERS: Asem Roja Devi, Grace Lalrampari, Karthika A, Manisha, Nongmathem Ratanbala Devi, Ritu Rani, Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Soni Behera, Sumithra Kamaraj

FORWARDS: Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Heigrujam Daya Devi, Karishma P Shirvoikar, Ngangom Bala Devi, Renu, Sharda Kumari

HEAD COACH: Maymol Rocky