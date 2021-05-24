Indonesia vs Afghanistan prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

Indonesia face Afghanistan in a friendly at the Jebel Ali Center of Excellence in Dubai on Tuesday ahead of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week.

Ranked 173rd in the world, the Garuda Team have already been eliminated from the race after five defeats from as many games so far. Those results have left them languishing at the bottom of Group G.

However, their Korean coach Shin Tae-yong wants to end their campaign on a high and hopes to get some points off Thailand, Vietnam and the UAE in their final three games.

The double-header against Afghanistan and Oman will be a true examination of their mettle.

Meanwhile, the Lions of Khorasan are very much alive in the qualifiers, having collected four points from five games in Group E. They sit in third place, but there is an eight-point gap between Afghanistan and second-placed Oman at this stage of the campaign.

Indonesia vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever clash between Indonesia and Afghanistan.

#News | 🇮🇩 Elkan Baggott (18 year old) will not be able to go to the UAE to play for Indoneisa National Team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers because his club, Ipswich considers the UAE as "red zone" of the COVID-19 epidemic. pic.twitter.com/t4GcckSaPO — ASEAN FOOTBALL (@theaseanball) May 23, 2021

Indonesia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Afghanistan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Indonesia vs Afghanistan Team News

Indonesia

Head coach Shin Tae-yong has named a largely inexperienced squad with as many as 23 players uncapped. The most notable member of the current roster is midfielder Evan Dimas, who's played 24 times for the Garudas before, netting four goals.

Defender Yanto Basna is injured, while veteran striker Irfan Bachdim hasn't been called up. Eighteen-year-old Elkan Baggott will have to wait for his debut as his club Ipswich Town haven't let him fly to the UAE as a precautionary measure.

Injured: Yanto Basna

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Irfan Bachdim and Elkan Baggott

ادامه تمرینات تیم ملی فوتبال افغانستان

در کمپ تمرینی امارات pic.twitter.com/nRlWHhh3qv — Afghanistan Football Federation (@theaffofficial) May 22, 2021

Afghanistan

In comparison, the Lions of Khorasan boast a strong team with key players including goalkeeper Ovays Azizi, defender Zohib Amiri and midfielder Faysal Shayesteh.

Meanwhile, Hussain Alizada, Samir Samandari and Hossein Zamani are the debutants-in-waiting.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Indonesia vs Afghanistan Predicted XI

Indonesia (4-4-2): Nadeo Argawinata; Pratama Arhan, Yanto Basna, Andy Setyo, Koko Ari; Braif Fatari, Adam Alis, Syahrian Abimanyu, Genta Alparedo; Saddam Gaffar, Muhammad Rafli.

Afghanistan (4-3-2-1): Ovays Azizi; David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Zelfagar Nazari; Milad Intezar, Noor Husin, Adam Najem; Faysal Shayesteh, Farshad Noor; Omran Haydary.

Indonesia vs Afghanistan Prediction

Afghanistan have a far more experienced squad and should dominate their opponents.

Even though head coach Anoush Dastgir may not name his strongest line-up, they still have enough quality to comfortably see Indonesia off.

Prediction: Indonesia 0-2 Afghanistan