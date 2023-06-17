Indonesia vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023

Indonesia welcome world champions Argentina to the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in a friendly on Monday (June 19).

The game is part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners' Asia tour, where they faced Australia in China on Thursday. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the second minute befoer German Pezzella's second-half strike sealed a 2-0 win.

Indonesia, meanwhile, are also playing their second game of the ongoing international window. They drew goalless to Palestine on Wednesday after winning gold at the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games, doing so for the first time since 1991.

Messi will not be travelling to Indonesia, while Angel Di María and Nicolas Otamendi will also sit this one out. Nonetheless, Lionel Scaloni's men will look to keep their perfect record since the conclusion of the World Cup intact against their modest opponents.

Indonesia vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have not met at this level before. They last met at the World Youth Championship in Japan in 1979. The late Diego Maradona was part of the Argentina team that won 5-0.

Indonesia are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning seven and keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts are unbeaten in nine home games across competitions, excluding SEA games.

Argentina are on a nine-game winning run, scoring at least twice, since a 2-1 shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar.

Since their triumph at the World Cup, the world champions have won all three friendlies, scoring 11 goals without conceding.

Indonesia vs Argentina Prediction

The Red and Whites have been in good touch and will look to leave a good account of themselves against the world champions at home. They failed to score in their friendly against Palestine, though.

La Albiceleste, meanwhile, will be without Messi, Di Maria and Otamendi but should have enough quality to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Indonesia 0-2 Argentina

Indonesia vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes