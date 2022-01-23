Indonesia vs Bangladesh prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Indonesia and Bangladesh will square off in an international friendly fixture on Monday.

The game will be the first of a double-header, with the second friendly billed for Thursday.

Indonesia come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup against Thailand on New Year's Day. They lost the first leg in a resounding 4-0 defeat, which saw them lose 6-2 on aggregate.

Bangladesh have not been in action since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Sri Lanka in a friendly in November. Ahmed Razeek scored a brace to help his side secure the win despite having been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Indonesia vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides and Indonesia have a superior record with four wins to their name. Bangladesh were victorious on one occasion and one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in November 2008 when Indonesia secured a routine 2-0 victory.

Indonesia form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Bang;adesh form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Indonesia vs Bangladesh Team News

Indonesia

Coach Shin Tae-yong called up 26 players to his latest international squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bangladesh

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the Bengal Tigers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Indonesia vs Bangladesh Predicted XI

Indonesia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nadeo Argawinata (GK); Fachruddin Aryanto, Rachmat Irianto, Pratama Arhan, Rizky Ridho; Evan Dimas, Ramai Rumakiek, Yabes Roni; Irfan Jaya, Dedik Setiawan, Hanis Saghara

Bangladesh Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anisur Rahman (GK); Sushanto Tripura, Rahmat Mia, Tutual Badsha, Topu Barman; Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ridoy, Atiqur Fahad, Rakib Hosain; Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza

Indonesia vs Bangladesh Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and the fact that this is a friendly could see them go all out in search of a win. Defensive frailties have also been a concern for both managers and this could see goalscoring chances created at both ends of the field.

Indonesia have a slight edge, having recently been in action, and their impressive draw with a more-fancied Thailand would have boosted morale among the players. Nevertheless, they will have to be at their best, as Bangladesh are more than capable of getting a positive result.

We are backing Indonesia to emerge victorious with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Indonesia 2-1 Bangladesh

Edited by Peter P