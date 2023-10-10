Indonesia vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023 

Indonesia host Brunei at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday for the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying first-round tie.

Asia's bottom 10 sides will compete in this round over two legs for a place in the second round, where the winners will play in a group.

Whoever progresses from this particular tie will play in Group F against Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines in the next round.

Indonesia also play in the 2023 Asia Cup in January next year, and have been drawn alongside Iraq, Vietnam and Japan in Group D. The Garuda Team will be looking to enter the competition on the back of a few wins.

Brunei, ranked 191 in the world, are the firm underdogs here. Having lost their last seven games in a row, including the unofficial friendly against Malaysian football club, Sabah.

Their only official match so far this calendar year has been an embarrassing 10-0 loss to Hong Kong in a friendly last month. Seven different players were on target in that match, including a brace each from Everton Camargo, Philip Chan Siu Kwan and Poon Pui Hin.

Indonesia vs Brunei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 previous clashes between the sides, with Indonesia winning seven and losing only twice.

Indonesia have won their last four encounters with Brunei, scoring 18 goals and conceding none.

In their last encounter, on 26 December 2022, Indonesia thrashed Brunei 7-0 in the AFF Championship.

Indonesia and Brunei meet in a World Cup qualifier for the first time.

Brunei's last win over Indonesia came in March 1990, a 1-0 win in the Pesta Sukan Merdek.

Brunei have lost their last seven games, including a 10-0 loss to Hong Kong in their most recent outing.

Indonesia have won just one of their last four games but it came in their most recent clash: a 2-0 defeat of Turkmenistan in a friendly.

Indonesia vs Brunei Prediction

Indonesia have a terrific record against Brunei, and boast a better squad on paper too. The Wasps have historically been a small team, struggling to produce world-class talents, and they could be in for another hammering here.

Prediction: Indonesia 3-0 Brunei

Indonesia vs Brunei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No