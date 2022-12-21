Indonesia vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

Indonesia host Cambodia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Friday (December 23) in their 2022 AFF Championship opener.

The Garuda's Team will make their 14th appearance in the competition, having reached the final in 2020. It has been a good year for them, having also qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup following a good run in the third round of qualifiers.

Shin Tae-yong's side beat Kuwait and Nepal either side of a loss to Jordan to finish second in their group to secure a spot in next year's Qatar showpiece.

Since then, Indonesia have played a pair of friendlies to Curacao to prepare for the ASEAN tournament and won both, but the games were in September.

Cambodia, meanwhile, started their campaign with a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over the Philippines on Tuesday (December 20). Reung Bunheing and Orn Chanpolin scored to put the Angkor Warriors 2-0 up, but the Street Dogs fired back through a brace from Kenshiro Daniels.

However, just four minutes after Daniels' equaliser, Bunheing cut their celebrations short by restoring Cambodia's lead in the 59th minute, which proved to be the winner.

Indonesia vs Cambodia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Indonesia have never lost in their 17 previous encounters with Cambodia, winning 16.

Indonesia and Cambodia last met in December 2021, ironically in the AFF Championship, where the Garuda's Team pulled off a 4-2 win.

Indonesia have won their last three games - 7-0 vs Nepal in the Asia Cup qualifiers, and 3-2 and 2-1 wins over Curacao.

Cambodia's 3-2 win over Philippines was their first in five games and only the second this year.

Indonesia have lost just one of their nine games this year - 1-0 vs Jordan in the Asia Cup qualifiers, winning six.

Cambodia are making their ninth appearance in the AFF Championship.

Indonesia vs Cambodia Prediction

Indonesia have a near-perfect record against Cambodia, winning 16 times in 17 meetings and drawing the other. Their form this year has also been better than that of the Angkor Warriors.

Considering the same, expect another win for the Garuda's Team.

Prediction: Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia

Indonesia vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

