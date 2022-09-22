Indonesia vs Curacao Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2022

Indonesia will host Curacao at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (September 24). The game will be the first of a double header, with the second match due to take place three days later.

The hosts will look to build on their 7-0 thrashing of Nepal in a qualifier for the Asian Cup in June. Witan Sulaeman scored a brace and provided an assist to inspire a comfortable win for his team.

footballIndonesia @footballinanews The Curaçao national team had arrived in Indonesia last night as they will face Indonesia in this September for two international friendly matches. The Curaçao national team had arrived in Indonesia last night as they will face Indonesia in this September for two international friendly matches. https://t.co/jbd7U52cTZ

Curacao, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from their harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League in June. Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies scored a brace in that clash.

The defeat means La Pantera Negra have won just one of their last eight games. Their sole win came in a 2-1 away victory over Honduras in the Nations League. Leandro Bacuna and Anthony van den Hurk scored for the visitors, while Romell Quioto scored a consolation goal for the hosts in injury time.

Indonesia's win over Nepal means they have won four of their last six games. The only defeat they suffered in this sequence was a 1-0 home loss to Jordan in the Asian Cup qualifiers. Yazan Al Naimat scored the winner for the visitors in the 48th minute.

Indonesia vs Curacao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Indonesia have won four and drawn two of their last seven games.

Seven of Indonesia's last nine games have produced three or more goals.

Four of Curacao's last five games have witnessed three or more goals.

Curacao's lasts six games away from home have produced three or more goals.

Curacao have lost five of their last seven games.

Indonesia vs Curacao Prediction

Indonesia have been the more consistent team and enter the game as favourites. They also have home advantage, which boosts their chances of getting a win.

Curacao are outsiders, and their poor return of five defeats from their last seven games does not look likely to end any time soon.

footballIndonesia @footballinanews Elkan Baggott to 433 about his short term targets with the national team:



"First, my main target is to qualified from the group stage of the Asian Cup. That will be great." Elkan Baggott to 433 about his short term targets with the national team:"First, my main target is to qualified from the group stage of the Asian Cup. That will be great." https://t.co/qcKBwjtaSp

Both teams tend to be involved in high-scoring games, but the hosts should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Indonesia 3-1 Curacao

Indonesia vs Curacao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Indonesia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

