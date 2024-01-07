Indonesia vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Indonesia and Iran draw the curtains on their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup when they go head-to-head in a friendly on Tuesday.

Amir Ghalenoei’s men kick off their continental tournament against Palestine in Group C on January 14, one day before the Red and Whites take on Iraq in the Group D opener.

Indonesia were left spitting feathers in their first game of 2024 as they fell to a 2-1 friendly defeat against Libya after throwing away an early lead.

Shin Tae-yong’s side have now lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Philippines in the World Cup qualifiers on November 21 being the exception.

Indonesia have been drawn in Group D of the Asian Cup and will trade tackles with Japan, Vietnam and 2007 champions Iraq for a place in the knockout stages.

Iran, on the other hand, kicked off the new year as they would have hoped as they picked up a 2-1 friendly victory over Burkina Faso.

Team Melli’s previous outing came on November 21, when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan in the World Cup qualifiers — a result which saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end.

Iran, who are currently 21st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have been drawn in Group C of the Asian Cup, alongside Hong Kong, Palestine and the United Arab Emirates.

Indonesia vs Iran Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Iran have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins and one draw in the last five meetings between the teams.

Team Melli are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, claiming 10 wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against the USA in the World Cup back in November 2022.

Indonesia have failed to win their last four matches in all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since a 6-0 hammering of Brunei on October 17.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Iran have gone six consecutive away games without defeat, claiming five wins and one draw in that time.

Indonesia vs Iran Prediction

In their final warm-up game before taking centre stage in the AFC Asia Cup, Indonesia and Iran will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

However, given the gulf in experience and quality between the two sides, we fancy Ghalenoei’s men coming away with the desired result.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-3 Iran

Indonesia vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iran to win

Tip 2: First to score - Iran (Team Melli have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five or Iran’s last six matches)