Indonesia vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Indonesia and Iraq return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Thursday. Shin Tae-yong’s men will head into the game looking to get one over visitors Iran, having lost the last seven meetings between the sides since 1973.

Indonesia played out a goalless draw with Tanzania when the two sides squared off in a friendly at the GBK Madya Stadium last Sunday.

Tae-yong’s men now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they have won their last two matches after picking up just one point in their opening two games in Group F.

This upturn in form has seen Indonesia rise to second place in Group F, four points above third-placed Vietnam heading into the final two matches.

Iraq, on the other hand, turned in another performance of the highest quality last time out as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Philippines at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Jesús García’s men have now won their four matches in Group F, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets so far.

Iraq head into Thursday on a run of six consecutive away wins across all competitions and will be looking to maintain that record.

Indonesia vs Iraq Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Iraq have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins and one draw in the last eight meetings between the sides.

Iraq have won 13 of their last 14 competitive matches, with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup back in January.

Indonesia are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since September 2023.

Iraq boast the joint third-best attacking record in the World Cup qualifiers, having netted 12 goals in their opening four matches.

Indonesia vs Iraq Prediction

While Indonesia will look to pick up where they left off in March, they take on a high-flying Iraq side who have enjoyed a perfect qualifying campaign. Garcia’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are tipping them to make it eight straight wins over Indonesia.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-3 Iraq

Indonesia vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iraq to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Iraq’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of Iraq's last seven games)