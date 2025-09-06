Indonesia vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Indonesia will host Lebanon at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium on Monday for an international friendly fixture. The hosts will be keen to get a result and continue their solid recent form.
Indonesia were absolutely lethal in their last match as they thrashed Chinese Taipei 6-0 in front of their home fans in Friday's friendly. The Garuda Team have won three of their last five games under recently hired head coach Patrick Kluivert and will hope to continue their solid form on Monday ahead of their return to competitive action in the fourth round of the AFC 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.
Lebanon’s last international fixture was in August, as they defeated Qatar 1-0 in a friendly and have since seen their match against Kuwait get canceled, but will look to pick up where they left off last time out.
The visitors, who were eliminated in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, will be continuing their campaign for a place in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup during the next international break and will hope to build team spirit when they make the trip to East Java this weekend.
Indonesia vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark the first meeting between the two sides.
- Indonesia have scored nine goals across their last five games but have also conceded 11 goals across those games.
- Lebanon have only lost one of their last five games and have scored an impressive 10 goals across those games.
- Indonesia are currently ranked 118th in the FIFA World Rankings while Lebanon are ranked 112th.
Indonesia vs Lebanon Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into Monday's game but Tim Garuda will hope to receive a slight boost from their home advantage. The hosts will, however, need to be at their best to get a win against a side with a slightly better offensive record in recent games.
The Cedars will likely be satisfied with a draw when they hit the road next week. They, however, have less quality across the board compared to their opponents and could suffer defeat here.
Prediction: Indonesia 1-0 Lebanon
Indonesia vs Lebanon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven games)