Indonesia vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Indonesia will face Libya at the Titanic Mardan Stadium on Thursday in another friendly clash between the two sides.

Merah Putih are set to play in the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar later this month, taking a break from their disappointing World Cup qualification campaign. They were thrashed 4-0 by their midweek opponents in a friendly clash on Tuesday and will now aim to put out a much better showing in Thursday's rematch.

Following Thursday's game, Indonesia will face Iran in another friendly clash next week before kicking off their Asian Cup campaign against Iraq at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium midway through the month.

Libya, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to life under new boss Milutin Sredojevic, although they will miss out on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. They picked up a dominant win over Indonesia in their previous meeting on Thursday, with Ahmed Krawaa opening the scoring midway through the first half before three different players joined the team captain on the scoresheet in the second half.

Indonesia vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams, with the African nation winning all three matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

Libya have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture.

Indonesia are without a clean sheet in their last three matches after recording four in their five games prior.

The African nation have scored at least one goal in each of their last five matches.

The Merah Putih were ranked 146th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 26 places behind their midweek opponents.

Indonesia vs Libya Prediction

Indonesia are on a three-game winless streak, with two of those games ending in defeat after losing just one of their seven games prior. They failed to come alive in the reverse fixture on Tuesday and will be looking to enact some form of revenge this week.

Libya, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games and are undefeated in their last five. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Indonesia 0-2 Libya

Indonesia vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Libya to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Libya's last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Indonesia's last eight matches)