Indonesia vs Nepal prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Asia Cup qualifiers 2022-23

Seeking to return to winning ways and move level on points with Jordan at the top of the Group A table, Indonesia play host to Nepal at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gorkhalis, who have lost each of their two games in the 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualifiers, will be looking to arrest their slump and get their campaign up and running.

Indonesia were denied their second consecutive win in the Asian Cup qualifiers as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Jordan on Saturday.

Prior to that, they were on a four-match unbeaten run, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

With three points from two games, Indonesia are currently second in Group A, three points off first-placed Jordan.

Elsewhere, Nepal were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Kuwait last time out.

They have now lost each of their last four games across all competitions, scoring one goal and shipping 10 since a 1-0 win over Mauritius back in February.

Nepal head into Tuesday’s game on a run of just one win from their last 11 away games, losing eight and claiming two draws in that time.

Indonesia vs Nepal Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in 2014, when Indonesia claimed a 2-0 friendly victory.

Indonesia Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Nepal Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Indonesia vs Nepal Team News

Indonesia

Off the back of an injury-free game against Jordan, Indonesia head into Tuesday with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Nepal

Like Indonesia, there are no injury or suspension concerns for Nepal, giving manager Abdullah Al Mutairi the luxury of a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Indonesia vs Nepal Predicted XI

Indonesia Predicted XI (5-4-1): Nadeo Argawinata; Elkan Baggott, Rizky Ramadhani, Pratama Rifai, Rachmat Irianto, Wahyudi Aryanto; Witan Sulaeman, Ricky Kambuaya, Marc Klok, Evan Dimas Darmono; Saddil Ramdani

Nepal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Deep Karki; Gautam Shrestha, Bikash Khawas, Bikash Tamang, Suman Aryal; Pujan Uparkoti, Sesehang Angdembe, Suraj Jeu Thakuri; Ayush Ghalan, Nawayug Shrestha, Manish Dangi

Indonesia vs Nepal Prediction

Nepal have struggled to grind out results in recent outings, scoring just once and losing each of their last four games across all competitions. We are backing Indonesia to take advantage of the Gorkhalis’ poor form and claim a slender win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Indonesia 2-1 Nepal

