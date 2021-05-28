Indonesia vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

As teams in Asia wrap up their preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Indonesia and Oman lock horns in a friendly game on Saturday at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai, UAE.

The sides have not played many games before and this will only be their first meeting in 11 years.

Oman are looking to use this opportunity to gird up their loins ahead of the home stretch of the qualifiers, as they've all but secured a passage into the third round.

With 12 points and just a single defeat from five games, Al-Ahmar need just a draw against the hosts Qatar to progress. It won't be easy as the latter have already beaten them once in the campaign.

Indonesia, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the World Cup following a miserable run of five defeats from as many games. They were also consigned to a 2-3 defeat by Afghanistan in a recent friendly.

However, their manager, Shin Tae-yong, wants his team to end their qualifying phase on a high. He has challenged the Garuda Team to secure maximum points from their remaining three games against Thailand, Vietnam and the UAE.

Indonesia vs Oman Head-To-Head

The sides have only met five times before with two victories each.

However, in their last match in the Asian Cup Qualifying way back in January 2010, Oman secured a 1-2 victory in Jakarta.

📸 واصل منتخبنا الوطني تدريباته المسائية بمعسكره الخارجي على ملعب السيفينز بإمارة دبي واستمرت لمدة ساعتين.

وشارك اللاعبين المصابين مع المجموعة بعد تأهيلهم من قبل الجهاز الطبي. pic.twitter.com/kReFZl8Yg6 — OFA - Official Page (@OmanFA) May 27, 2021

Indonesia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Oman Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Indonesia vs Oman Team News

Indonesia

Having called up a largely inexperienced squad, Shin Tae-yong might rotate his side and give some other players their international debuts, while Adam Alis and Egy Maulana, who came off the bench to score apiece against Afghanistan, are likely to start too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

From this starting lineup, only two players had international caps:

1. Osvaldo Haay with 3 caps.

2. Andy Setyo with 1 cap.



2-3 against Afghanistan was not bad at all. pic.twitter.com/gNE2cz7flC — footballIndonesia (@footballinanews) May 25, 2021

Oman

Al-Ahmar manager Branko Ivankovic played a strong team against Thailand before making a slew of changes at the break. He may repeat the same trick on Saturday too, with all the key players, spearheaded by talismanic striker Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali, starting the match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Indonesia vs Oman Predicted XI

Indonesia (4-4-2): Nadeo Argawinata; Pratama Arhan, Yanto Basna, Andy Setyo, Koko Ari; Braif Fatari, Adam Alis, Syahrian Abimanyu, Genta Alparedo; Saddam Gaffar, Muhammad Rafli.

Oman (4-4-2): Faiz Al-Rushaidi; Abdulaziz Al-Gheilani, Juma Al-Habsi, Mohammed Al-Musalami, Ali Al-Busaidi; Harib Al-Saadi, Omar Al-Fazari, Mohsin Jouhar, Yaseen Al-Sheyadi; Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali, Muhsen Al-Ghassani.

Indonesia vs Oman Prediction

Oman are clearly the better side on paper and have form on their side too, losing just once in their eight games, while Indonesia have been defeated in each of their last six.

We're betting on the Reds to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-2 Oman