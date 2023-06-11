Indonesia vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14, 2023 

Indonesia host Palestine at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya on Wednesday (June 14) in an international friendly.

It's the first of two games this month, with world champions Argentina up next on June 19 in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. Manager Shin Tae-yong has called up 25 players for this month's double-header, nine of whom play their club football abroad.

Reza Arya, Shayne Pattynama, Ivar Jenner and Rafael Struick are the only uncapped players in the squad and will look to make their international debuts this month.

Palestine, meanwhile, have been on a roll since last year, winning their last four games. That includes a 2-1 win over Bahrain earlier this year to start 2023 on a positive note.

Manager Makram Daboub has summoned 23 players for this month's double-header against Indonesia and China, nine of whom are based abroad. Shabab Al-Khalil striker Tamer Seyam has scored 12 goals in 52 games for the Lions of Canaan. He needs two more to become the joint top scorer for Palestine.

Indonesia vs Palestine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Indonesia and Palestine have met just once before, which ended in a 4-1 win for the Garuda team in August 2011,

Indonesia and Palestine are unbeaten in 2023.

Indonesia have won only twice in their last six games (2-1 vs the Philippines in the 2023 AFF Championship and 3-1 vs Burundi in a March 2023 friendly).

Indonesia's last five goals have been scored by as many different players - Yakob Sayuri, Dendy Sulistyawan, Rizky Ridho, Witan Sulaeman and Jordi Amaat.

Palestine have won their last four games, having failed to win the previous three. They have scored 12 times during this run and conceded just once.

Indonesia's last four home games have produced just one win.

Indonesia vs Palestine Prediction

Indonesia have struggled recently, including at home, despite having a few quality options in attack and midfield. Palestine, meanwhile, are coming off four consecutive wins and seem to have hit their best form.

This game should be close, but expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Indonesia 2-2 Palestine

Indonesia vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes