Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Indonesia will meet Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City in the fourth round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia have qualified for the group stage of the World Cup in the previous two editions and will look to secure qualification this time as well.

Tim Garuda met Japan in their final third-round qualifying match in June and suffered a 3-0 loss. They were last in action in two friendlies last month. After a comfortable 6-0 win over Chinese Taipei, they were held to a goalless draw by Lebanon.

The Green Falcons also concluded their third qualifying round with a loss, as they lost 2-1 at home to Australia in June. They were unbeaten in friendlies against North Macedonia and Czechia last month, recording a win and a draw, respectively.

Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 14 times in all competitions. The Green Falcons have dominated proceedings against the Red and White, recording 11 wins. Tim Garuda have just one win and two games have ended in draws.

They met in the third qualifying round last year. Tim Garuda were unbeaten in the two games, playing out an away draw while recording a home win.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Indonesia have failed to score in two of their six games in 2025 while keeping four clean sheets.

The Arabian Falcons have lost just one of their four World Cup qualifying games in 2025, with that loss registered at home.

The Green Falcons have scored three goals apiece in three of their five World Cup qualifying meetings against the Red and Whites.

Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Tim Garuda registered their first win against Saudi last November, while also securing their second clean sheet in this fixture, and will look to build on that form.

The Green Falcons are winless in their last two meetings against the Red and Whites, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. They have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their four World Cup qualifiers in 2025, keeping three clean sheets.

The Arabian Falcons will have the home advantage here, and considering their home record in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-3 Saudi Arabia

Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

