Indonesia vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2, 2024 

Indonesia host Tanzania at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta on Sunday (June 2) ahead of resuming their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Team Garuda have two important fixtures this month and will look to wrap up the second round on a high.

Having begun with a 5-1 thrashing against Iraq, the Asian side slowly picked up pace. A 1-1 draw with the Philippines earned them their first point of the second round before they beat Vietnam home and away consecutively.

With seven points in the bag from four games, Indonesia are second in Group F. As things stand, Shin Tae-yong's side are heading into the third round but have two more games to negotiate.

One of them is against the high-flying Iraq side on June 6 and against the Philippines five days later. With Vietnam lurking four points behind them, Indonesia can ill-afford to lose both games.

It has been a difficult year for them, with the Red and Whites losing six of their nine games, including four at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January, where they made a Round-of-16 exit.

Meanwhile, Tanzania will also be in action in the qualifiers. They face Zambia away from home on June 11 for their third fixture of the qualifiers in Group E of the CAF zone.

The Taifa Stars have won once - 1-0 vs Niger - and lost once - 2-0 vs Morocco - to collect three points in two games.

Indonesia vs Tanzania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Indonesia and Tanzania meet for just the second time.

Their only previous encounter was on September 14, 1997, when Indonesia beat Tanzania 3-1 in a friendly.

Tanzania are 119th in the world, while Indonesia are 134th.

Tanzania have won two of their last three games

Indonesia have won three of their last five games, with all of them coming against Vietnam, keeping a clean sheet every time

Indonesia vs Tanzania Prediction

Both teams have important qualifiers coming up and will hence approach the friendly cautiously. There will likely not be any fireworks, with Indonesia and Tanzania to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-1 Tanzania

Indonesia vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes