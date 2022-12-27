Indonesia vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2022

Indonesia host Thailand at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday in Group A of the AFF Championship as both teams look to continue their winning starts to the campaign.

The Garuda's Team beat Cambodia 2-1 before hammering Brunei 7-0 to claim all six points from two games as they aim to win their first-ever title in the ASEAN tournament.

Thailand, meanwhile, made light work of Brunei in their opening game with a thumping 5-0 victory followed by a 4-0 thrashing of the Philippines.

Courtesy of a better goal difference to Indonesia, the War Elephants sit in first spot in Group A while the former are just behind them in second.

Indonesia vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 previous clashes between the sides, with Thailand winning exactly half the time (40) and losing 25 times to Indonesia.

Indonesia last beat Thailand in the 2016 AFF Championship, securing a 2-1 win.

In the last six clashes between the sides since Indonesia's victory, Thailand have beaten them four times, drawing twice.

Indonesia and Thailand last met in January 2022 when the sides played out a 2-2 draw.

Having started their AFF Championship with back-to-back wins, Indonesia are now on a five-game winning run, stretching back to their 2023 Asia Cup qualifier win over Nepal in June.

Indonesia have kept only two clean sheets in their last five games, scoring 21 times and conceding four goals.

Thailand have won four of their five games, losing one - a 1-0 friendly defeat to Chinese Taipei.

Indonesia and Thailand are both making their 14th appearances in the competition, but while the War Elephants have won the AFF Championship six times, the Garuda's Team have finished runners-up on six occasions.

Indonesia vs Thailand Prediction

Indonesia haven't beaten Thailand in six years but if there's ever been a time when the side have looked capable of ending that run, it's now.

PSSI @PSSI



Safe flight, Garuda!



#KitaGaruda Timnas Indonesia telah tiba di Bandara Internasional Kuala Lumpur dan akan kembali ke Jakarta, siang ini.Safe flight, Garuda! Timnas Indonesia telah tiba di Bandara Internasional Kuala Lumpur dan akan kembali ke Jakarta, siang ini.Safe flight, Garuda! ✈️#KitaGaruda https://t.co/a5SHbk5JJH

The Garuda's Team are dangerous in attack and can give their rivals a serious run for their money.

However, Thailand have shown fantastic form at the tournament, and are more than capable of holding them to a draw.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-1 Thailand

Indonesia vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

