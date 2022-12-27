Indonesia vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2022

Indonesia host Thailand at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday in Group A of the AFF Championship as both teams look to continue their winning starts to the campaign.
The Garuda's Team beat Cambodia 2-1 before hammering Brunei 7-0 to claim all six points from two games as they aim to win their first-ever title in the ASEAN tournament.
Thailand, meanwhile, made light work of Brunei in their opening game with a thumping 5-0 victory followed by a 4-0 thrashing of the Philippines.
Courtesy of a better goal difference to Indonesia, the War Elephants sit in first spot in Group A while the former are just behind them in second.
Indonesia vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 80 previous clashes between the sides, with Thailand winning exactly half the time (40) and losing 25 times to Indonesia.
- Indonesia last beat Thailand in the 2016 AFF Championship, securing a 2-1 win.
- In the last six clashes between the sides since Indonesia's victory, Thailand have beaten them four times, drawing twice.
- Indonesia and Thailand last met in January 2022 when the sides played out a 2-2 draw.
- Having started their AFF Championship with back-to-back wins, Indonesia are now on a five-game winning run, stretching back to their 2023 Asia Cup qualifier win over Nepal in June.
- Indonesia have kept only two clean sheets in their last five games, scoring 21 times and conceding four goals.
- Thailand have won four of their five games, losing one - a 1-0 friendly defeat to Chinese Taipei.
- Indonesia and Thailand are both making their 14th appearances in the competition, but while the War Elephants have won the AFF Championship six times, the Garuda's Team have finished runners-up on six occasions.
Indonesia vs Thailand Prediction
Indonesia haven't beaten Thailand in six years but if there's ever been a time when the side have looked capable of ending that run, it's now.
The Garuda's Team are dangerous in attack and can give their rivals a serious run for their money.
However, Thailand have shown fantastic form at the tournament, and are more than capable of holding them to a draw.
Prediction: Indonesia 1-1 Thailand
Indonesia vs Thailand Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No